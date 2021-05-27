Happy Birthday AbRam Khan: Did you know the little munchkin made his debut with THIS Shah Rukh Khan starrer?

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son AbRam had made his acting debut with his father’s film Happy New Year. Scroll down to know more about his cameo role.

and 's youngest son is one of the most popular star kids. Needless to say, since his childhood, the kid has always been in the spotlight and winning hearts with his cute antics. King Khan and Gauri welcomed AbRam via surrogacy in 2013. Reportedly, the little munchkin was born premature and hence was kept in hospital for a long time initially. AbRam is also quite popular on social media, courtesy, his cute photos that often surface online. Today, SRK’s son is celebrating his 8th birthday and is receiving much love and heartfelt wishes from every nook and cranny.

In fact, social media has also been abuzz as netizens are showering love on the birthday boy. SRK’s close pals from the industry have also been wishing the kid in the sweetest way possible. It won’t be wrong to say that AbRam is quite the star already. But do you know that the little tot has already made his acting debut? Yes, you read that right. made his first on-screen appearance in Shah Rukh and ’s film Happy New Year.

Helmed by Farah Khan, 2014 released also had Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. Though AbRam was nowhere to be seen in the three-hour movie, the fans had to wait till the end to get a glimpse of the little munchkin. During the end credits of Happy New Year, AbRam makes an adorable surprise and won hearts with his cuteness. The little kid was seen cuddling with his doting father. Not just Abram, his mother Gauri Khan also made her guest appearance.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Gauri shared the details on AbRam’s big-screen debut and said, “Yes, in fact, both AbRam and I will be seen in the film. It was a very spontaneous decision. I was going for my shot when Farah and Shah Rukh asked me to bring AbRam along. So I went ahead. Even Aryan has done a movie appearance when he was two-and-a-half years old.”

The innovative credit-roll, which Farah Khan is known for, not just introduced AbRam, but also featured Khan’s triplets in Happy New Year.

