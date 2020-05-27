Happy Birthday AbRam Khan: Five times Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest son broke the Internet

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam Khan turns seven years old today and we decided to take a look back in time when he and dad SRK broke the Internet.

Bollywood celebrities and their kids often tend to rake up a storm when they are spotted in public or share photos on Instagram. Their die-hard fans and dedicated fan clubs leave no stone unturned to source for unseen videos and photos. One such celebrity who manages to set social media on fire with his adorable posts is and 's son . Unlike Taimur Ali Khan, AbRam is not spotted often out and about but whenever he does, the star is definitely a paparazzi favourite just like his siblings and .

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri welcomed son back in 2013 and the couple's youngest son turns seven today. Through the years, AbRam has made headlines for various reasons. From his adorable photos with his parents to fun photos with Aryan and Suhana, the star kid has managed to make us smile on multiple occasions. So, today as AbRam Khan turns seven years old, we decided to take a look at five times when he and dad Shah Rukh Khan broke the Internet.

1. I for India Video

The most recent event which created a flurry of excitement among SRK fans was his I For India video in which he crooned a song. However, the cherry on the cake was AbRam Khan's presence in the video. Joining his dad, the young star kid adorably danced with SRK and sent fans into a tizzy. Towards the end of the video, AbRam even told SRK, 'Papa, enough now. Let's go," and cracked everyone up. Missed it? Click here to watch the video.

2. IPL appearances

While cricket fans missed out on the Indian Premiere League this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it also meant a bevy of celebrities were missed at the stadiums. Shah Rukh Khan's appearances with his kids at cricket stadiums has been memorable. While Aryan and Suhana have attended their fair share of matches, AbRam presence in the last few years has been a treat for SRK's fans. In his little cute Kolkata Knight Riders jersey, AbRam and SRK's father-son moments on the stands have definitely been the show stealer.

3. AbRam and SRK on Eid

Every year on Eid and Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, all roads leading to Mumbai's Bandra turn out to be chock-a-block as the actor steps out on Mannat's terrace to greet his fans and thank them for all their love. In the last few years, along with SRK, AbRam has also been accompanying his dad making the pictures look endearing than they already are. The father-son duo also wave out to the sea of fans gathered below and we must say that AbRam's wave to fans is quite the eye catcher.

4. Family Tradition

Just like his siblings Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, AbRam also followed the family tradition of Taekwondo making SRK one proud father. The actor had shared AbRam donning the yellow belt and striking a pose, he proudly wrote, "Keeping up the tradition of Tae ‘Khan’ Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher ( care141 )Fight Club. Yellow belt it is." Apart from Taekwondo, AbRam has also been an active sports participant in his school and dad SRK has been by his side to cheer when he received his silver and bronze medals.

5. When They Twinned

Sisters r so sweet.I asked mine if she remembers if I looked like lil AbRam.She said “NOO!!U were very handsome” haha pic.twitter.com/tnlbVnFrvD — Shah Rukh Khan (iamsrk) May 1, 2015

Back in 2015, Shah Rukh Khan took the Internet by storm when he shared a childhood photo of himself alongside AbRam's baby photo. The uncanny similarity between the father-son was enough to make his fans go into an overdrive. Shah Rukh had captioned the photo, "Sisters r so sweet.I asked mine if she remembers if I looked like lil AbRam.She said “NOO!!U were very handsome” haha." Aren't they simply adorable?

