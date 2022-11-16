Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: 5 pictures of the Aashiqui 2 actor that set fitness goals

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He made his acting debut in the year 2009 in London Dreams which featured Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan and Asin in key roles. Back in 2013, Aditya wowed his female fans with his charm in Aashiqui 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The actor won hearts with his classic performance as Rahul Jaykar. Even his chemistry with Shraddha became the talk of the town back then. He ended up setting up a massive fan base for himself after his stint in Aashiqui 2. Despite featuring in limited films, Aditya managed to make a place for himself in the industry. Films like Ok Jaanu, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Malang and Ludo are some of his most praised ones.

Apart from making his fans go gaga over his good looks and performances, Aditya has got them drooling over his ripped body. He is also one of the most fittest actors in town. Ever since the Action Replayy actor made his debut on Instagram in 2019, he has set the Internet on fire. He keeps posting his shirtless pictures on his handle and serving major thirst trap! On his birthday today, we have a list of his TOP five pictures from Instagram that dish out major fitness goals.