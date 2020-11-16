  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: 7 times the actor won the internet with his alluring looks & charm

Aditya Roy Kapur last featured in the movie Sadak 2 co-starring Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The talented actor turns a year older today.
15757 reads Mumbai
Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: 7 times the actor won the internet with his alluring looks & charmHappy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: 7 times the actor won the internet with his alluring looks & charm
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Aditya Roy Kapur turns a year older on November 16, 2020, and wishes have been pouring in for the Aashiqui 2 actor already. He has also been receiving praise for the past few days owing to his stint in the recently released Netflix movie co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, and others in the lead roles. Aditya, who initially began his career as an RJ, has come a long way and is now an inevitable part of Bollywood.

The actor has showcased his acting prowess in every movie he has acted in till date. Be it RJ aka Rahul from Aashiqui 2 or Advait in Malang, Aditya has always impressed the audience with his stellar performances in movies. The best part here is that he has experimented with varied roles in his career. Right from playing an alcoholic singer to a revenge-seeking guy, he has done it all with utmost perfection. 

Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys a huge fan following on his social media handle and the reason is quite obvious. He can make anyone go weak on their knees with his suave look and personality. The actor often flaunts his chiseled physique by sharing pictures on social media thereby sending the fans into a frenzy. As the Sadak 2 star turns 35 today, we look into some of the amazing pictures of Aditya that have set the temperatures soaring on the internet.

Have a look at them below:  

The infectious smile of the actor is sure to leave the fans awestruck. 

Aditya's quirky expression in this picture is unmissable!

The actor dons his chiseled physique with utmost perfection in this picture.

Aditya Roy Kapur once again flaunts his shirtless body and wins the internet here. 

We're sure fans cannot stop drooling over this monochrome picture of the Malang star. 

We cannot help but fall in love with this nerdy look of the handsome hunk as he dons a traditional attire. 

Aditya Roy Kapur surely leaves the internet swooning as he flaunts his ripped muscles in this picture. 

Also Read: PHOTOS: Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar spotted arriving at Alia Bhatt's house for Diwali

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

You may like these
WATCH: Ludo stars Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanya Malhotra go head to head in a GK quiz; Fans love their chemistry
Ludo Song Meri Tum Ho: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya starrer new track is a soulful number which is all about love
Ludo Song Hardum Humdum: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya, Rajkummar starrer new track will hit right chords of hearts
Aditya Roy Kapur denies stealing Ranveer Singh’s girlfriend during their college days; Here’s what he said
Ludo First Song Aabaad Barbaad: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra’s chemistry is a breath of fresh air
PHOTOS: Disha Patani nails a comfy hoodie while Aditya Roy Kapur keeps it sporty as they get spotted in city
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement