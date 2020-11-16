Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: 7 times the actor won the internet with his alluring looks & charm

Aditya Roy Kapur last featured in the movie Sadak 2 co-starring Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The talented actor turns a year older today.

Aditya Roy Kapur turns a year older on November 16, 2020, and wishes have been pouring in for the Aashiqui 2 actor already. He has also been receiving praise for the past few days owing to his stint in the recently released Netflix movie co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, and others in the lead roles. Aditya, who initially began his career as an RJ, has come a long way and is now an inevitable part of Bollywood.

The actor has showcased his acting prowess in every movie he has acted in till date. Be it RJ aka Rahul from Aashiqui 2 or Advait in Malang, Aditya has always impressed the audience with his stellar performances in movies. The best part here is that he has experimented with varied roles in his career. Right from playing an alcoholic singer to a revenge-seeking guy, he has done it all with utmost perfection.

Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys a huge fan following on his social media handle and the reason is quite obvious. He can make anyone go weak on their knees with his suave look and personality. The actor often flaunts his chiseled physique by sharing pictures on social media thereby sending the fans into a frenzy. As the Sadak 2 star turns 35 today, we look into some of the amazing pictures of Aditya that have set the temperatures soaring on the internet.

Have a look at them below:

The infectious smile of the actor is sure to leave the fans awestruck.

Aditya's quirky expression in this picture is unmissable!

The actor dons his chiseled physique with utmost perfection in this picture.

Aditya Roy Kapur once again flaunts his shirtless body and wins the internet here.

We're sure fans cannot stop drooling over this monochrome picture of the Malang star.

We cannot help but fall in love with this nerdy look of the handsome hunk as he dons a traditional attire.

Aditya Roy Kapur surely leaves the internet swooning as he flaunts his ripped muscles in this picture.

Credits :Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

