Happy birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon & others shower best wishes on the actor

As Aditya Roy Kapur celebrated his 35th birthday, several celebs shared sweet messages for the Ludo actor on social media.

Aditya Roy Kapur has all the reason to be happy these days on both personal and professional front. While the actor is basking in the success of his recent release Ludo, the Malang star has another reason to celebrate as he has turned 35 today. On his special day, the actor was inundated with best wishes from his fans and friends across the world. Joining them, several celebrities took to social media to shower birthday love on Aditya Roy Kapur.

shared a collage of her pics with the birthday boy and wrote, “Sums it up. We talk too much. Happy bdayy dearesttt one, you are my special one and you know it @adityaroykapur.” On the other hand, Kriti Sanon also posted a beautiful pic with Aditya and wrote, “Happiest Birthday Adi!! May the next year be everything you wish for it to be…. Lots of Love.” On the other hand, Anil Kapoor, who had shared the screen with screen space with Aditya in Malang, congratulated the actor on the success of Ludo. He further wrote, “Happy Birthday @adityaroykapur ! Congratulations on LUDO! Wishing you all the success, love & luck always!!” also shared a message and wrote, “Happy birthday bud! Big hug n love. Cheers!”

Take a look at Celeb wishes for Aditya Roy Kapur:

Earlier, had also penned a sweet note for the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor. The actress shared a pic of Aditya in her Instagram story wherein his charming looks were enough to make the ladies go weak on their knees. In the caption, the Thugs of Hindostan actress wished the birthday boy the best year ahead. “Happiest birthday @adityaroykapur. wish you the bestest year… thank you for your wisdom and just being the great person you are,” the actress added.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif wishes bestest year to birthday boy Aditya Roy Kapur: Thank you for being the great person you’re

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×