Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: Throwback to when actor said he’s ‘not feeling any FOMO’ amid marriage talks

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s rumored romance has been the talk of the town right from the moment they were spotted together last year. In the past year, he has often been asked whether he has plans of settling down anytime soon. On the Night Manager actor’s 38th birthday, let’s look back at the time when he shared his views on marriage.

When Aditya Roy Kapur said he isn’t losing sleep over marriage

In July this year, Aditya Roy Kapur was asked about his relationship status, and he told ETimes, “I think we should let it remain a topic of discussion. Conjecture is good; let things flow naturally." When asked about his plans to settle down, the actor said that he isn’t feeling any FOMO (fear of missing out).

He pointed out how all his contemporaries are tying the knot, but he is happy to be embracing JOMO (joy of missing out). The actor said, “All my contemporaries are getting married, but I'm not feeling any FOMO. As of now, there is only JOMO. Whenever things are going to happen, they will happen. I’m not losing my sleep over it."

This wasn’t the first time he was asked about his thoughts on marriage. In August 2022, he told ETimes that while he believes in the idea of marriage, but he isn’t trying to manifest anything. “I absolutely believe in marriage. If it happens, it happens. It’s not something I am trying to manifest. I take each day as it comes so if marriage is to happen, it will happen. I have no concrete plans as of now and that’s for sure,” he said.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s rumored relationship

It was on Koffee With Karan 7 that Ananya Panday admitted she finds Aditya Roy Kapur 'hot'. Amid the buzz about their rumored relationship, they were seen catching up at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party. The two also made a joint appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash last year.

Post that, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions. Last month, a romantic video of Ananya and Aditya went viral. Ananya was seen leaning on his shoulder, as they held hands, while having a conversation with one of their friends.

