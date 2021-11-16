Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: When the actor opened up on relationships & qualities he wants in his partner

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur has turned a year older today. Wishes have been pouring in for him on social handles. He is one of the prolific actors who became an overnight sensation after starring in Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. After which there was no looking back for the actor. Well, in his career he has given some prolific performances in films such as Guzaarish, Action Replayy, Fitoor, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kalank, Ludo, etc. Apart from this he also has a huge fan following especially women.

In a conversation with Filmfare, the actor had once shared the qualities he wants in his life partner. He said that his partner should be honest. “She should be a fun-loving, non-judgmental, foodie and should love her family,” he added. For him, an ideal relationship would be where there is trust for each other. “Just be happy being with each other. Don’t try to change your partner,” he added. Reportedly, there were rumours that he was dating Shraddha Kapoor but the actor has always denied it.

Aditya made in acting debut in 2009 with London Dreams. The film also starred Salman Khan, Asin, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. In 2010, Aditya appeared in a supporting role in Akshay Kumar-Aishwarya Rai’s time travel film Action Replayy and the same year he starred in Guzaarish opposite Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Om-The Battle Within opposite Dil Bechara star Sanjana Sanghi and Thadam remake.

