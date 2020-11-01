Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 10 times the diva sashayed down the red carpet & made heads turn

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns a year older on November 1, 2020. On the special occasion, have a look at some of her stunning pictures from Festival De Cannes.

– a name that needs no introduction. The stunning diva has been ruling Bollywood with her utter beauty and brilliant acting prowess for many years. Not to forget, Aish has also got a fan base down in the South as well as in Hollywood. The former Miss World, interestingly, made her acting debut in 1997 with the Tamil movie Iruvar. The stunning diva who is currently in her 40s is simply aging like fine wine and her pictures are proof.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is all set to celebrate her 47th birthday today and on the occasion, we look back at some of her most amazing red carpet looks. Well, Aishwarya has a special connection with a particular event and that is the Cannes Film Festival. For many years, she has been making stunning appearances at the touted red carpet of the annual mega-event thereby grabbing the attention of the entire world. Fans eagerly wait for the gorgeous lady to sashay down the runway or the red carpet.

Over the years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has experimented with various looks for Festival De Cannes. Right from Disney-themed ball gowns to wearing ethnic pieces made by Indian design houses, the gorgeous diva has made head turns at the red carpet. Her sartorial fashion choices and impeccable style sense have always won accolades every year. Aish’s showstopper moments as she strolls down the red carpet haven’t run out of steam ever since her Cannes debut in 2002. What’s more amazing is the inspiring, and at the same time, drastic sartorial evolution of the actress over the years.

Meanwhile, check out some of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s stunning red carpet looks:

