Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 5 times the actress made fans scream 'Crazy Kiya Re' with her style

Whenever we take the name of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the first thing that would come to anyone’s mind would be beauty. Fans go gaga over her beauty not only in India but also in foreign countries. Her gorgeous smile, charm and elegance, everything makes for a perfect combo and we bet fans never get tired of looking at her pictures or videos. It is always a visual treat for them to have a look at the actress, be it at a casual outing, airports or any red carpet. Today we are going to list down 5 such pictures of the actress either with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan or hubby Abhishek Bachchan that will completely take your breath away.

Mother-daughter twinning

Aish is a diva and her red carpet looks often leaves her fans speechless. In this picture, matching her steps and style is her daughter Aaradhya who looks nothing less than a princess. Aishwarya stuns in a golden tube dress that hugged her curves perfectly. Holding her hand was her daughter Aaradhya who too looked pretty in a yellow dress that had a big flower on side of her arms. Aish made sure to not leave Aaradhya’s hands even when she was red carpet ready.

The royal trio

Can a family portrait get any better? With Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan posing together in their stylish best outfits, this picture is close to perfection and royalty from every angle. Aish stunned in a red anarkali, Jr Bachchan looked like a prince in his black sherwani and Aaradhya looked like a doll in her golden dress.

Like mother like daughter

The mother-daughter duo looked glamourous in this picture in their red and white combo. Aish as always looked mesmerizing in her White outfit. Her eyes and smile could easily take away the breath of her fans. Looking just as glamourous as her mother, Aaradhya stole the show with her red outfit.

Aishwarya’s swag!

Not only in ethnic but the actress makes head turn even in her western attire. This picture of Aish is full of swag and it is too hard to miss. Her long coat over a black tee and denim makes her look killer.

The Queen and her tribe

Aish looks like a true Queen in this picture. Her floor-length gown totally steals the show. Standing with her is her Kind and her princess who look equally stylish. Abhishek looks dapper in his black suit and Aaradhya looks cute in her floral gown.

