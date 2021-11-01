Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Anushka Sharma sends 'love', Madhuri Dixit drops Aaradhya & her pic

One of the renowned names from Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has left an indelible impression on fans across the globe. Today, Aishwarya celebrates her 48th birthday and as she does, her fans, friends from industry and loved ones too have been sending her wishes. Anushka Sharma and Madhuri Dixit were among the first ones from Btown to pen lovely notes for Aishwarya as she celebrates her 48th birthday. The two shared posts on social media with a photo of the star.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka, who has worked with Aishwarya in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, shared a beautiful photo of her from one of her events. In the photo, Aishwarya is seen clad in a golden gown. Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "Happy birthday Aishwarya! Wishing you love and light." On the other hand, Madhuri opted for a cute way to send love to her Devdas co-star on social media. Madhuri also penned a note whilst wishing Aishwarya with a cute photo of Aaradhya Bachchan and her.

Sharing the photo, Madhuri wrote, "Happy birthday to the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Wishing you a happy &, healthy life."

Meanwhile, fans too have been penning sweet notes on social media to share it with Aishwarya and wish her on her special day. On the work front, she was last seen in Fanney Khan on the big screen. Now, Aishwarya will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan. The film will feature her in a negative role and the shoot has been going on.

