Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and others wish happiness & success to the actor

Ajay Devgn is one of the most talked about actors in Bollywood who is considered to be an epitome of hard work and perfection. The actor has carved a niche for himself in his career of three decades and has garnered himself a massive fan following across the world. So, as the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor turned a year older today, he was showered with immense love on social media. Amid this, several celebs from the industry also took to their social media handle and sent birthday wishes to Ajay Devgn.

Akshay Kumar shared a pic of himself with Ajay Devgn from Sooryavanshi and wrote, “Be it acting or direction, may you continue acing it brother. Hope Runway 34 is a runaway success! Happy birthday @ajaydevgn”. Ajay’s Runway 34 actor Rakul Preet Singh also wished him success. She wrote, “Happpppy happpppy bdayyyy @ajaydevgn sir !! Wishing you the most amazing, creative, filled with great work and blockbusters kinda year! May you continue to shine always”. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif also shared a pic of Ajay in her Instagram story and wrote, “Happiest birthday @ajaydevgn King of cool”.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of the much talked about thriller drama Runway 4 which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani in the lead. Besides, Ajay will also be seen in Maidaan, Drishyam 2 with Tabu and the Bollywood remake of Kaithi which is titled as Bholaa.

