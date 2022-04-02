Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: From bikes to horses, 5 'Seeti Maar' entries of the actor in films

Ajay Devgn is one of the most-loved actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following amongst the masses and they love to watch their star on the silver screen. Well, one of the biggest USP’s of Ajay’s films has to be his grand entries in each of his films. From entering on two bikes to entering on two horses, he has had quite memorable entry scenes in several movies. Today as the actor turns a year older, we bring to you a list of 5 of the best entry scenes that we bet his fans love to watch again and again.

Phool Aur Kaante

This film was not only his debut in Bollywood but it also marked the beginning of him having an iconic entry. In this film, he stood on two bikes that were being parallelly ridden. Later, he even performed a full split on these bikes. The scene is remembered by all his fans even today.

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior

Not car not bikes, but in this film, the actor who played a Maratha warrior had one of the most unique entries. Tied to a rope and ready to attack the Mughals, the actor swung into the screen with his sword ready to kill his enemies.

Son Of Sardar

In this film, Ajay entered on two horses. Instead of bikes or cars, this time he balanced himself on two horses riding them.

Golmaal

Golmaal was one such film in which Ajay recreated his iconic entry from his first film Phool Aur Kaante. After years, he was once again seen entering the screen standing on two bikes as they were being ridden.

Simmba

Although this one was a Ranveer Singh movie, how could Rohit Shetty not have the presence of Simmba in his yet another cop film? Well, Ajay did make a cameo appearance in it and he made his way into the film with his character, Singham’s signature style of getting down from a drifting car.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan dishes out girl next door vibes as she gets clicked in the city; PICS