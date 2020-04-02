Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Raajneeti to Tanhaji, here’s how the superstar is aptly called King of versatility

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: As the superstar rings in his 51st birthday today, we bring to you a list of his successful films over the past one decade which prove his versatility in terms of acting.

is currently one of the most popular and successful actors of the Hindi film industry. The actor who began his career in Bollywood with the 1992 film Phool Aur Kaante has come a long way now and is still ruling millions of hearts with his stellar performances. The best part is that he has experimented with almost every genre of Bollywood in the entire span of his career which very few actors ever dare to do even now.

As the superstar turns 51 today, we bring to you the past few successful films of Ajay Devgn (since 2010) which prove he has been a game-changer in the past few years. Right from action, comedy, romance and what not! Ajay has done it all and we are waiting for some more in the upcoming years.

Here’s a list of the past few successful films of Ajay Devgn:

Raajneeti:

It is still considered one of the best films that were released in 2010. Ajay Devgn gave one of his best performances in this critically acclaimed political thriller for which he received a lot of praise from everyone.

Bol Bachchan:

Audiences could not help but go ROFL when Ajay delivered some epic dialogues in this comedy-drama. He aptly portrayed the role of a simple man who loves to alter himself with time and for whom English is a very ‘funny’ language as mentioned in one of the scenes of the film. Ajay proved once again that he excels not only in action but also in terms of comedy.

Singham Franchise:

Singham:

This cop drama has proved to be a kind of game-changer for Ajay Devgn himself. The actor collaborated with Rohit Shetty for this action drama and the rest is history. Although he had done numerous action films before people got to see a whole new side of the actor as the daring cop, Bajirao Singham.

Singham Returns:

No one would have thought about a cop franchise in the making until Singham Returns came to the limelight. Of course, there is no doubt that it was equally successful as its prequel and Ajay once again won hearts with his stellar performance in the film and managed to evoke the plot. And thanks to this, we now have our very own Cop Universe just like Hollywood MCU!

Golmaal Franchise:

Although the first installment of this franchise dates back to 2006, let’s discuss about the latest installment here which is the 2017 movie Golmaal Again. By the time this film came, the Golmaal franchise had already become a huge hit among the audiences. But this time, the makers added a tinge of horror along with comedy which had been an inevitable part of the same. Not to forget, Ajay reprised his role as Gopal again and despite having the same characteristics as that of the prequels, the audiences loved him for his daring nature as well as childish innocence in the film.

Drishyam:

So do you know what happened on 2nd October? Vijay went to Panjim for attending Satsang with his family. You all must have seen this meme at least once in your social media timeline. But the man who made this dialogue popular is none other than Ajay Devgn himself. No one would have thought that this talented man would put up another gut-wrenching performance in a thriller film which will be remembered for ages.

Raid:

Ajay ventured into action thrillers once again with this 2018 movie in which he portrayed the role of a Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax. As expected, the superstar outshines everyone in the film with his epic dialogues and perfect expressions.

De De Pyaar De:

People loved it again when they got to see Ajay doing a romantic-comedy after a long period. There were a lot of speculations regarding the film’s plot as the actor was supposed to romance someone much younger to him. However, audiences and critics alike were stunned when the filmed rolled out into the theatres and the superstar won everyone’s hearts by putting up an outstanding performance in the same.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior:

For the unversed, Tanhaji marked Ajay Devgn’s 100th film in Bollywood and as expected, it became a blockbuster hit. And the interesting part was that it was after a very long time that he was seen in a period drama. However, Ajay lived up to his fans’ expectations again and the film was a huge hit. Moreover, everyone was quite excited to witness the amazing on-screen chemistry of Ajay and his wife Kajol again.

