Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Rakul Preet Singh, Randeep Hooda and other celebs shower wishes on the superstar

As Ajay Devgn turns a year older today, celebrities like Randeep Hooda, Rakul Preet, Tanishaa Mukerji, Vivek Oberoi and others have showered wishes for the Singham of Bollywood. Check it out:

is currently one of the most popular and successful actors of the Hindi film industry. The actor who began his career in Bollywood with the 1992 film Phool Aur Kaante is still ruling millions of hearts with his stellar performances. Ajay has won numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and in 2016, he was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country. From playing a doting husband in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to playing the role of Tanaji Malusare, Ajay has stunned the audience with his versatility and has made fans go gaga over his performances.

Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, turns a year older today. And on this special occasion, he has received blessings, wishes, and love from all over. The Singham of Bollywood who has garnered a lot of fans has been flooded with wishes on social media. Not only fans but even celebrities have been showering love for the superstar on this special day. After sister-in-law, Tanishaa Mukerji wished the actor on his birthday with a bunch of throwback pictures on her social media account, celebrities like Anees Bazmee, Rakul Preet, Randeep Hooda, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others have wished the superstar on social media.

(Also Read: Throwback Thursday: Here’s how Ajay Devgn celebrated his birthday last year with Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu)

Meanwhile, usually, on his birthday, Devgn plans a release of his film or a trailer of his upcoming movie. However, owing to Coronavirus lockdown, this year, the star has no release lined up as of now. But last year, on his birthday, the trailer launch of De De Pyaar De was planned and it looks like this year Ajay will celebrate his birthday at home with Kajol, Nysa and Yug.

Check out the wishes from the celebrities for Ajay Devgn here:

Happy birthday dearest @ajaydevgn sir. God bless you with all the Happiness always. Loads of love and blessings. a href="https://t.co/lUAcZu4lMd">pic.twitter.com/lUAcZu4lMd — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 2, 2020

Wishing @ajaydevgn sir a Happy Birthday ! Wishing you a successful and happy year ahead sir #ajaydevgn #bhujtheprideofindia pic.twitter.com/lTe5I3jOuf — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) April 2, 2020

Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn a.k.a son of Sardar

Singham

You are truly one of the most talented & versatile actors.

Stay Blessed & BeSafe! — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) April 2, 2020

Happppy happppy bdayyyyy @ajaydevgn sir !! Wishing you the most amazing , happy and healthy year Keep doing the great work and inspiring all of us — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 2, 2020

God bless you brother @ajaydevgn .. always — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 2, 2020

Here’s wishing the Singham of bollywood @ajaydevgn a very very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and create magic on-screen! More power to you! Much love and best wishes always! #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/yIsrcIwv69 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 2, 2020

Happy birthday @ajaydevgn, a big hearted actor who brings so much cheer on the sets ke 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha'. Wish your 'Deewangee' keeps increasing year over year.#HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/yi5JHIEgDx — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) April 2, 2020

Credits :Twitter

