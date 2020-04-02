  1. Home
Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Rakul Preet Singh, Randeep Hooda and other celebs shower wishes on the superstar

As Ajay Devgn turns a year older today, celebrities like Randeep Hooda, Rakul Preet, Tanishaa Mukerji, Vivek Oberoi and others have showered wishes for the Singham of Bollywood. Check it out:
2534 reads Mumbai
Ajay Devgn is currently one of the most popular and successful actors of the Hindi film industry. The actor who began his career in Bollywood with the 1992 film Phool Aur Kaante is still ruling millions of hearts with his stellar performances. Ajay has won numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and in 2016, he was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country. From playing a doting husband in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to playing the role of Tanaji Malusare, Ajay has stunned the audience with his versatility and has made fans go gaga over his performances.

Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, turns a year older today. And on this special occasion, he has received blessings, wishes, and love from all over. The Singham of Bollywood who has garnered a lot of fans has been flooded with wishes on social media. Not only fans but even celebrities have been showering love for the superstar on this special day. After sister-in-law, Tanishaa Mukerji wished the actor on his birthday with a bunch of throwback pictures on her social media account, celebrities like Anees Bazmee, Rakul Preet, Randeep Hooda, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others have wished the superstar on social media. 

(Also Read: Throwback Thursday: Here’s how Ajay Devgn celebrated his birthday last year with Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu)

Meanwhile, usually, on his birthday, Devgn plans a release of his film or a trailer of his upcoming movie. However, owing to Coronavirus lockdown, this year, the star has no release lined up as of now.  But last year, on his birthday, the trailer launch of De De Pyaar De was planned and it looks like this year Ajay will celebrate his birthday at home with Kajol, Nysa and Yug. 

Check out the wishes from the celebrities for Ajay Devgn here:

Credits :Twitter

