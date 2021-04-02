Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif & others shower love on RRR star

On the occasion of Ajay Devgn's birthday, his colleagues from Bollywood have been showering him with good wishes. From Sidharth Malhotra to Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and others, here are all the sweet wishes for the Maidaan star.

Bollywood's Singham, has turned 52 today and on his birthday, the entire industry has come together to send love to him on social media. From to Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Sanjay Dutt, and many others, all have penned their sweet wishes for the RRR star on social media. The 52-year old actor is extremely occupied with his shoots and amid this, all his friends and colleagues have been showering love on him via social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has worked with Ajay in Singham Returns and other films, shared a photo of the actor on her Instagram handle and penned a lovely wish for him. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Singham." On other hand, Katrina Kaif, who was seen with Ajay in Raajneeti and now will be seen in Sooryavanshi with him and , shared a lovely note for him on social media. She wrote, "Happiest birthday to the most amazing person @ajaydevgn."

Sidharth Malhotra also shared a photo with his Thank God co-star and sent him love in a note. He wrote, "Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn sir! Wishing all the love, luck & good health." On the other hand, Ajay's old friends Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt went down memory lane and picked rare photos with him to shower him with good wishes on his 52nd birthday. Madhuri Dixit and Riteish Deshmukh, who worked with Ajay in Total Dhamaal, also shared sweet birthday wishes for him. Madhuri wrote, "Wish you a Happy birthday @ajaydevgn. From #Lajja to #TotalDhamaal it's always a wonderful experience working with you."

Take a look:

Wish you a Happy birthday @ajaydevgn. From #Lajja to #TotalDhamaal it's always a wonderful experience working with you pic.twitter.com/4GtMpPHTqt — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 2, 2021

Happy Birthday, @ajaydevgn!! Wishing you a great year filled with health, success & happiness!

Looking forward to watching #TheBigBull!! pic.twitter.com/NcayJtld50 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 2, 2021

My dearest dearest AJ -you are not only a good actor but a great friend too. I wish you a fantastic birthday - time to reunite soon - and do loads of Dhamaal...... love you @ajaydevgn #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/rVAz4OHd74 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 2, 2021

Happy Birthday brother @ajaydevgn! Wishing you a year ahead filled with love & happiness. Love you! pic.twitter.com/AgG3lgwdbw — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 2, 2021

A toast to old friendships with forever fresh memories. Many many happy returns of the day AJ!! @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/F3ql95Rftp — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 2, 2021

Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn sir! Wishing all the love, luck & good health pic.twitter.com/3soAsxrnsz — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 2, 2021

Fans of the RRR actor have been showering love on social media since last night. Many took to Twitter to trend 'Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn.' On the other hand, on his birthday, his first look from RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan was released by the makers. The film is helmed by SS Rajamouli and will release this year.

