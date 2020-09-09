Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Taapsee & others send best wishes to Khiladi Kumar

As Akshay Kumar turns 53 today, several celebrities took to social media to shower birthday love on the superstar

Think about the most versatile actors in the industry and will surely top the list. The actor, who has been in the industry for almost three decades, has tried his hands on different genres and has made sure to nail it in each one of it - be it action, comedy, romance or family drama. Needless to say, his stunning looks and impeccable acting skills have won him a massive fan following across the world. So, when Akshay turned a year older today, he was inundated with best wishes from fans on social media.

Several celebrities from the film fraternity also came forward to shower birthday love on the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor. shared a throwback picture with Akshay and wrote, "Happy Birthday Akki. I know it’s an on set birthday in Scotland. Stay safe. Best wishes for all times to come." On the other hand, Akshay's Housefull co-star Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "My Brother, My Friend, My Co-Actor - I love you Sundi - I wish you only the best - @akshaykumar #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar."

Take a look at celebs posts for 's birthday:

Dear friend @akshaykumar - a very Happy Birthday ! By your sheer merit you achieved success and hv then utilised your fame to highlight social issues. My respects for the choice of your films and the message you convey. Wish you a good health always ! pic.twitter.com/pUgEWcek66 — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) September 9, 2020

Wish u a very very happy bday @akshaykumar sir loads of love , respect and happiness always — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) September 9, 2020

Happiest birthday @akshaykumar, you bring such positive energy, laughter and fun on sets. Wish you good health, peace and happiness always!#HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/lvKDRzLiDR — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) September 9, 2020

Happy birthday to the OG Khiladi @akshaykumar bhaji khich ke rakho kum..burrrrah pic.twitter.com/zT8uUDRKFZ — ANGAD BEDI “Anshuman Saxena” (@Imangadbedi) September 9, 2020

My Brother, My Friend, My Co-Actor - I love you Sundi - I wish you only the best - @akshaykumar #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/wsFsatJbo2 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 9, 2020

To my FAVOURITE co-star and human being - You set new standards of humility, discipline and work ethic everyday. Happppy bday @akshaykumar !! (Using this opportunity to share this epiccc throwback!) pic.twitter.com/CSEwCetP7q — (@ParineetiChopra) September 9, 2020

Happy Birthday Akki. I know it’s an on set birthday in Scotland. Stay safe. Best wishes for all times to come@akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/iwPNxnLTOe — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 9, 2020

Talking about the work front, Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb which will have a digital release. Besides, he is also working on his first period drama Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar in the lead, Bell Bottom and Anand L Rai's upcoming project Atrangi Re which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead.

