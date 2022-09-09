Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Here's a look at 5 upcoming films of the actor

Bollywood's very own Khiladi Akshay Kumar turns 55 today! Having made his debut in Bollywood with the 1991 film Saugandh, the actor has shown no signs of slowing down even after a 31-year-long illustrious career. Being one of the most commercially successful actors in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar boasts a long list of blockbusters and memorable performances which are highly revered by cinephiles. Famous for his strong work ethic and discipline across the industry, Akshay churns out hits like no other. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the superstar already has a lot of projects lined up for the coming months that look promising to say the least. On his birthday, we are taking a look at 5 upcoming films of the actor that fans can’t wait to watch!

Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar's OMG made waves when it was released back in 2012. The franchise will soon make a comeback after 10 years with a sequel that has left fans buzzing with excitement. Written and directed by Amit Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil. The shooting of the film commenced last year, and there were speculations that the movie will release in October this year. However, at the trailer launch of Cutputlli, Akshay Kumar denied it.

Gorkha

Akshay Kumar has always been keen on taking up roles that portray the lives of law enforcement or military personnel on the big screen and Gorkha is no exception. Akshay will be seen playing the role of Major General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer in the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army. Akshay Kumar announced the film in October 2021, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, director Aanand L Rai informed us that the film will go on floors once they get the script right.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The project will bring together two of India's biggest action stars- Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film is expected to go on floors from January 2023, and Pinkvilla reported that the director Ali Abbas Zafar is looking to shoot the film in Scotland, the Austrian Alps, Saudi Arabia, and London.

Selfiee

This film starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. Directed by Raj Mehta, this film marks the first on-screen collaboration of the two actors. A few days ago on Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, Akshay Kumar announced the remake of the iconic song ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ for Selfiee. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.

Ram Setu

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie will see Akshay Kumar playing the role of an archaeologist and the action-adventure drama follows his story as he investigates whether Ram Setu is a myth or reality. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha and is expected to release in theatres on October 24, 2022.

That’s not all! Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Mudassar Aziz's next comic entertainer titled Khel Khel Mein, Capsule Gill, and the untitled Hindi remake of Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru.

