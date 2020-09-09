Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Laxmmi Bomb to Bell Bottom, his film lineups promise ‘paisa vasool’ entertainment

As Akshay Kumar turns a year older, we bring forth some of his line up of films post the COVID 19 shut down is over and well, all his fans are in for some entertaining treat.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone as they give all loved ones a reason to celebrate and cherish the individual. Speaking of this, has turned 53 today and as he turns a year older, Khiladi Kumar surely is turning out to be one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. The handsome star has been working in the industry for almost 3 decades and with each of his films, Akshay has proved that there is no one like him in the industry.

Being a complete fitness lover, Akshay has set a precedent in following rules in a disciplined manner. From working out to following a proper routine, Akshay has proved that if you are disciplined in life, nothing will come in your way. Known for doing 4-5 films a year, in 2020, Akshay did face a setback as COVID-19 lockdown meant all shoots of his upcoming films were to stop. And the ones that were scheduled to release are postponed. However, it did not stop him from lining up an interesting bag of future projects that look promising. Not just this, as the economy began to open up, Akshay was among the first superstars to resume work as he shot for a public service announcement.

Not just this, Akshay even geared up to shoot a complete feature film internationally and to make his crew and co-actors feel comfortable, Akshay and his film-makers chartered a flight to Scotland and set the bar high for the entire industry. As Khiladi turns 53, we take you through his upcoming films post pandemic that guarantees full 'paisa vasool' entertainment for all Akkians!

Sooryavanshi

Teaming up with the most popular action filmmaker in Bollywood Rohit Shetty, Akshay is all geared up to set the screen on fire with his kick-ass stunts as Veer Sooryavanshi. The 4-minute-long trailer gave fans a massy feel of what the entire action film would look like. Since March, fans have been excited to see Khiladi Kumar with and the biggest bonus of all was to see all three super cops, Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi together. Now, it is being reported that the film may release by the end of this year and fans of cannot wait to see him on-screen.

Laxmmi Bomb

Stepping into the uncharted territory of a horror-comedy, Akshay is all set to entertain everyone as a man possessed by a transgender ghost in Laxmmi Bomb. While the film may hit the OTT platform soon, fans of Khiladi Kumar have been excited about it since they saw Akshay's saree-clad avatar in the poster of the film. Once again, Akshay will be seen with Kiara Advani after Good Newwz and we cannot wait to see how the Khiladi Kumar makes us laugh and spooks us at the same time with the Raghava Lawrence directorial.

Bell Bottom

With Ranjit M Tewari's Bell Bottom, Akshay returns to the action thriller genre with patriotism. The film is centered around a spy who reportedly would be fighting off the hijackers in the 80s era. It is an espionage thriller. Along with Akshay, Vaani Kapoor will be seen playing the leading lady while Lara Dutta, would be seen in interesting roles as well. Akshay's first look as the spy who is all set to fight off the bad guys, left everyone excited. With classy suits and a moustache, the handsome star is surely giving us the retro vibes, adding to the excitement. The film is currently being shot in Scotland and it is slated to release on April 2, 2021,

Atrangi Re

This film has Akshay in a special role, and since the time it has been announced fans have been intrigued to know more about it. Akshay is yet to shoot with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush for Atrangi Re but, it is touted to be a romantic drama. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film will reportedly star Akshay opposite Sara and details of it have been kept under wraps. Written by Himanshu Sharma, the music of the film is being composed by AR Rahman. The combination of many National Award winners working together in Atrangi Re is what intrigues fans of Khiladi Kumar.

Prithviraj

Stepping into the shoes of the warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, Akshay has surely given hope to all his fans. The film is a period drama that is based on the life of Chahamana King Prithviraj. It will star Akshay in the lead along with Manushi Chhillar as Princess Sanyogita. The first teaser was released last year on Akshay's birthday and it was touted to be a Diwali 2020 release. However, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the shoots were stalled and Akshay is yet to resume shooting for it. Nevertheless, whenever Khiladi resumes shooting for it, fans can be assured, he will leave them surprised with the final product.

Bachchan Pandey

Announced last year, Akshay's film Bachchan Pandey was touted to be an action-comedy. With Bachchan Pandey, Akshay will be once again be seen with Kriti Sanon. The film's first look featured Akshay in a muscular avatar with one stoned eye. His spooky look left fans extremely intrigued to know more about the film. Initially, it was reported to be a remake of a South Indian film. However, now, it is originally scripted by Farhad Samji. The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and is expected to release in January 2021.

Raksha Bandhan

Finally, coming to a recent announcement by Akshay, the Khiladi released a first look poster of his film Raksha Bandhan on the day of the festival. The handsome star was seen as an emotional brother embracing his sisters in the same. Seeing the poster, the film was expected to be high on emotion drama about sibling bond and love. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan is produced by Akshay's sister and is her first-ever production. Khiladi Kumar himself announced it on social media on the day of the festival and left everyone surprised. It is expected to release on November 5, 2021.

While these are projects that Akshay has already announced and are in the process of being shot. However, rumours have it that the Khiladi has a couple of more announcements and his fans surely can gear up for endless entertainment coming their way.

Here's wishing Akshay Kumar a very happy birthday! Also Read|Akshay Kumar opens up on turning 53, birthday plans and why his age doesn’t affect him

