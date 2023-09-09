Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Mission Raniganj, Sky Force, Welcome to the Jungle; 7 films to look forward to

Akshay Kumar is easily one of the most successful and popular stars of Bollywood. He started out in 1991 and has since appeared in several successful films in a variety of genres including comedy, action and social dramas. Unlike most of his contemporaries, Kumar gives priority to quanity over quality and does around 4-5 films every year. Today, on September 9th, he turns 56. As he turns a year older, here's a list of seven upcoming films of Khiladi Kumar that has his fans excited.

Mission Raniganj

Previously titled The Great Indian Rescue, this film is based on the 1989 Raniganj Coalfields incident. During that time, an engineer named Jaswant Singh Gill saved around 65 miners. Apart from Kumar, it also stars Parineeti Chopra. The film will be released on October 6.

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat

In this Marathi-language period drama film, Kumar plays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film is co-produced and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and is slated to release on November 9.

Soorarai Pottru remake

This yet-to-be-titled film is an official remake of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya and Jyothika. It stars Kumar alongside Radhika Madan in the lead role.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this film is a remake of the namesake 1998 David Dhawan directorial starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Apart from Kumar, it also stars Tiger Shroff in the lead. The film will be released in Eid 2024.

Hera Pheri 3

More than a decade after Phir Hera Pheri, Kumar will be reuniting with the team to star in the third installment of this iconic comedy franchise. The film will go on the floor somewhere around next year.



Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle serves as a sequel to the successful 2007 comedy film Welcome. It will star Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will reportedly be released in Christmas 2024.

Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar will be returning to the fifth installment of the successful comedy franchise Housefull. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film will also reportedly star Riteish Deshmukh. It will be released in Diwali 2024.

