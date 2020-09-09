Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Vaani Kapoor, Huma, Lara & team gift ‘Bell Bottom’ scribbled with notes to actor

Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta will hit the screens on April 2, 2021.

Today, as we speak, is celebrating his 53rd birthday in Scotland with wife Twinkle Khanna, kids and the team of Bell Bottom. While the makers of Bell Bottom started the day by unveiling a new still from the film on the actor’s birthday, looks like, there is more in store for the actor as the team of Bell Bottom gifted a personalized ‘Bell Bottom’ to the actor which was scribbled with the dearest and warmest messages written by unit dadas, light dadas, producers, actors and others.

While the look dropped by the team had pose in front of a plane in a sepia-toned picture, the video had all the team members of Bell Bottom write notes for the actor on the personalized bottoms. That said, as the actor celebrates his birthday, while #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar was trending on Twitter since midnight, Bollywood actors, too, took to social media to send across warm birthday wishes to the actor. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , Karisma Kapoor to Ahuja and others, a host of B-town stars wished the Khiladi actor.

Also, talking about the film, it stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta in lead roles, and the spy-thriller, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, is slated for release on April 2, 2021.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan drops birthday boy Akshay Kumar’s pic with Karisma: This is how I will always remember you

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×