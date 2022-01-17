Happy Birthday Ali Abbas Zafar: Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, 5 superstars he worked with and delivered hits

Bollywood has witnessed several filmmakers over the years who have left the audience in awe with their vision and directorial skills. Their ability to pull a story on the big screen has managed to win million of hearts and leave a lasting impact on the audience. Among these filmmakers are Ali Abbas Zafar who has been creating a buzz since his directorial debut with the 2011 release of Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. In his career of over 10 years, Ali has given several hit movies which have left set the box office on fire.

In fact, from her directorial debut to present, Ali has worked with several superstars in his line of work and it has been a treat for the fans. So, as Ali Abbas Zafar turns a year older today, we bring you five superstars who have worked with the filmmaker and ended up delivering box office this.

Ranveer Singh

The superstar had collaborated with Ali in the 2014 release Gunday which also featured Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. The action drama, which narrated the story of two best friends, their friendship and how they turned into foes, marked Ranveer’s first collaboration with Arjun and Ali and had garnered a good response.

Salman Khan

Salman has worked with Ali Abbas Zafar twice. While their first collaboration took place in 2016 with Sultan, they had reunited once again for the espionage action thriller Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie happened to be a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger.

Anushka Sharma

The Rabb Ne Bana Di Jodi actress had also collaborated with Ali Abbas Zafar for the 2016 release sports drama Sultan wherein she was roped in opposite Salman Khan. Anushka was seen playing the role of a wrestler in the movie.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina’s first collaboration happened with Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial debut Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. They once again collaborated for Tiger Zinda Hai.

Saif Ali Khan

Ali Abbas Zafar made his OTT debut last year with Tandav. The political thriller web series featured Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dino Morea and Anup Soni in the lead and has opened to rave reviews.

