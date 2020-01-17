Happy Birthday Ali Abbas Zafar: From Sultan to Bharat, have you watched these films by the director?

From working with Varun Dhawan to Katrina Kaif, Zafar has provided a memorable entertainment experience. Check out his films below.

If there is one director that has come under the spotlight in recent times it is undoubtedly Ali Abbas Zafar. The multi-faceted director gave one of the top blockbuster hits in 2019 -- starrer Bharat and is now gearing up for his next release, Khaali Peeli, this year. Zafar also dons various hats as a producer and screenwriter as well. From working with to , Zafar has provided a memorable entertainment experience, largely to Salman's fans. He has worked with the actor in three films namely Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

Today, on his birthday, Zafar ringed in the celebrations on 16 January night as his friends Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif, Ananya Panday, , Hiten Tejwani and Kritika Kamra among others attended the party. It was surely a star-studded night as Zafar was surrounded by his closest friends.

As Ali Abbas Zafar turns 38, let's take a look at his films which have made a mark at the box office:

1. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan: Ali Abbas Zafar, who began his career as an assistant director, made his debut with this film. Starring Katrina Kaif, Ali Zafar and Imran Khan, the film released in 2011 and went on to have a good run at the box office. Zafar has been a screenwriter on all his directorial's.

2. Gunday: Another hit for Zafar was Gunday in 2014. With a starry ensemble of global star Jonas, and , Gunday was Zafar's first 100 crore club film.

3. Sultan: His first film with Salman Khan and , 2017's Sultan received a lot of love at the box office as the film went on to become Zafar's first multi crore film. The songs from the film are loved to this day. Zafar was also scored a Best Director nomination for this film.

4. Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan and Zafar's relationship got stronger since Sultan's success and since then there has been no looking back. He got Katrina and Salman for the same and this as well proved to be another blockbuster film.

5. Bharat: In the latest slew of hits, Zafar teamed up with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan to deliver another box office blockbuster in 2019. Bharat went on to become one of the top grossing films of 2019 as it gave strong competition to films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Kabir Singh.

Here's wishing Ali Abbas Zafar a happy birthday!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More