Happy Birthday Ali Fazal: 5 times the Mirzapur actor captured our attention with his impressive acts & quirks

Today, as Ali Fazal celebrates his 34th birthday, we take a look at his filmy journey so far and why the actor's Instagram game is on fleek.

In the last decade or so, the Hindi film industry has produced some fine young actors that have gone on to represent Indian films and shows on an international level. One such actor who continues to do India proud is actor Ali Fazal. The 'Fukrey' actor who began his journey a little over a decade ago has today made a remarkable name for himself not just in Indian films and shows, but also in Hollywood.

Ali Fazal also enjoys a steady fan following on social media and his posts or rather his captions often leave fans curious. The actor who is dating actress Richa Chadha are also adored on social media and often dish out couple goals. Today, as Ali Fazal celebrates his 34th birthday, we decided to list down 5 reasons when the actor has captured our attention. Check it out:

Guddu Pandit from Mirzapur

Are you surprised? Ali Fazal's act in the hit Amazon prime video as Govind 'Guddu' Pandit show won him much appreciation from all quarters. Not only in season one, but the recent trailer of the upcoming second season has also won over fans. Ali Fazal was sharp, gritty and ruthless and his 'Guddu Pandit is back' teaser will definitely give you a glimpse of the same. We cannot wait to see Ali Fazal in Mirzapur 2.

Bollywood Journey

For the unversed, Ali Fazal began his career with a small but unforgettable role as Joy Lobo in Rajkummar Hirani's 3 Idiots. Yes, the dejected student in the film who then goes on to take a drastic step, Ali Fazal as Joy Lobo was impressive. This also opened up other doors for Ali Fazal and he then went on to star in the successful hit film Fukrey a few years later. The comedy drama was well received by the audiences which led to the film's sequel in 2017.

On The World Stage

When you have the dame the dude the hammer .. the night’s usually epic!!! I still cant figure my expression.. heh https://t.co/iAs8Bc1Fee — Ali Fazal M / / अली (@alifazal9) December 2, 2017

Before 3 Idiots happened, Ali did some work in the West. He appeared in a small role in a romantic comedy film titled The Other End of the Line which tanked. He then starred in an American television miniseries titled Bollywood Hero. However, that too, did not do much to bolster Fazal's career. A few Hindi films later, Fazal's special appearance in 2015's Furious 7 became his big Hollywood debut and since then there has been no looking back. He starred in the Oscar-nominated Victoria & Abdul with Judi Dench which saw him making an appearance at every big world film festival.

He will soon be seen in Death On The Nile opposite Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and Emma Mackey of Sex Education series among others.

Quirky Gram Game

Apart from displaying his talented acting chops, Ali Fazal's Instagram captions and photos are something to look out for. While many stars choose a few words or just emojis, the actor emotes quite a bit via his captions. Yes, they do make fans curious but also are super fun to read and decipher what Ali is actually trying to say. For instance, take this one caption for example. While sharing a car selfie a few months ago, he wrote, "seeyaooon... whooaaa whoooaaaaaa.. “in a world...” shhhhhhhh... crhaaach kratch kutch ... Rann of... “ where the tall beats the small...” shiyaaaoooo shiyaaaaaaaaaaan... ...” Have you?“ “Yes sir, Yes sir” ... whooooffffffss hooof." Our guess is as good as yours.

The Lover Boy

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been in a steady relationship since a few years and the lovebirds were set to tie the knot this year. However, the pandemic played spoilsport and their wedding has been indefinitely pushed. Despite this, Ali Fazal leaves no stone unturned to often proclaim his love for Richa on social media. And when he does, we do take note. Recently, he shared a picture with her and wrote, "Saathi. You got some of that genius, someone i know had. Cathartic empathy for every living soul human or otherwise. Hope i can learn a little from that.. i try. And hope them all Plebs learn from it. Aaj kyun? Bas aise hee. Kal? Kal dubbing hai.. ok bye. @therichachadha." We hope he keeps surprising us the same way with his work and characters.

Here's wishing Ali Fazal a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal was 'incredibly popular' among Gal Gadot & Death On The Nile cast, reveals director Kenneth Branagh

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×