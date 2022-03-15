Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 5 times the actress made us believe in true love with her quotes on Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. Ever since the news of them dating has come out in the open, fans have been eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot. Well, earlier these two were not quite open about their relationship but it looks like now they have reached a stage where they are too comfortable in talking openly about each other. Today as the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress celebrates her birthday we bring to you a list of quotes that she spoke about her BF Ranbir Kapoor.

‘I'm already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head’

Alia Bhatt was recently promoting her film Gangubai Kathiawadi extensively. In an interview with NDTV, Alia reacted to Ranbir's old chat and his stance on marriage. She said that whenever their wedding happens, it will work out in a beautiful way. Talking about it, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said, "I'm already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head. And, I think I've been married to him in my head for a long time (Laughs). But, I think he's not wrong. I think definitely. But, everything happens for a reason. I feel like the timing of even when we get married, it's all going to work out in all the right and beautiful way."

‘He's not a gossiper, he's doesn't gossip at all’

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Alia Bhatt took her Boyfriends side and revealed that she has not heard him say one bad thing about anyone in his life and this is what she loves most about RK. Alia further revealed that Ranbir only believes in saying good things about someone. He does not like gossip at all so because of him, Alia too has become a non-gossiper according to her. The actress further said, “and he's got a bad reputation that he is one big gossiper, he's not a gossiper, he's doesn't gossip at all."

‘He really inspires me to be a better version of myself at work’

Alia Bhatt in an interview with Vogue revealed that she has always loved Ranbir Kapoor as an actor and that he is just so fabulous on screen. She said that RK is powerful yet so honest and complete. Alia further quipped that it is so nice to see Ranbir be and that he inspires the actress to be a better version of herself at work. Alia concluded by saying that Ranbir’s work ethics are commendable and she is still learning from him.

‘I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir’

In an interview with Indian Express Alia Bhatt went on to confess that she is deeply in love with Ranbir Kapoor and she believes in this relationship. She said, “He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it.”

‘I’m walking on stars and clouds right now’

This was one of the first few interviews where Alia Bhatt had openly started speaking about Ranbir Kapoor and their relationship. Speaking to Bombay Times, Alia Bhatt opened up about her relationship with Ranbir like never before! When asked if this relationship is tougher than her previous ones, she revealed that It’s not a relationship but it’s a friendship. Alia further said, “I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now. The best part is that we’re two individuals who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He’s shooting continuously. So am I. It’s not a situation where you’ll see us constantly together. That’s the true mark of a comfortable relationship. Nazar na lage.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Brahmastra Team to unveil the world of Alia Bhatt’s Isha on her birthday, March 15; A special video