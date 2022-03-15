Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday & others send love to the actress

Alia Bhatt – the actress doesn’t need an introduction. She made her debut with the 2012 release Student of The Year and has proved her mettle time and again on the big screen. Alia has won hearts with her versatility and talent and enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, as the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress turned a year older today, she was showered with immense love by her fans on social media. Interestingly, several celebs also took to their respective social media handles to send birthday love to Alia.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ananya Panday shared a beautiful pic of Alia Bhatt dressed in a white saree. She captioned the image as, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful, honest, real, rare, brilliant person and performer! My favourite energy @aliaabhatt” along with a heart emoticon. Kiara Advani also sent love to the actress and wrote, “Happy birthday namesake! Keep shining superstar! Lots of love always”. Malaika Arora also shared a selfie with Alia and wrote, “Happy birthday darling @aliaabhatt….. keep shining brighter and ruling the box office”. Alia’s Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal also sent birthday love to her and wrote, “Happy birthday Alia! May you keep shining eternally”.

Take a look at celeb wishes for Alia Bhatt:

Meanwhile, Alia is also making the headlines as Ayan Mukerji has unveiled her look as Isha from the much talked about Brahmastra. Also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy in the lead, the movie is slated to release on September 9 this year.

