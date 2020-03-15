Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: BFF Akansha Ranjan shares a WACKY video of Brahmastra star & showers her with love

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Alia Bhatt celebrates her 27th birthday today. The actress rang in her birthday with her girl gang. Alia's BFF Akansha Ranjan took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video to wish the star.

rang in her birthday with her near and dear ones. The Brahmastra star was seen cutting two birthday cakes while her friends, including BFF Akansha Ranjan, were seen at the party. Soon after she rang in her birthday, Akansha took to Instagram and shared an adorable video of her best friend on the occasion of her birthday. It is no secret that Alia is always up for quirky videos. Remember when she won the internet with her "Beta Sweater Pehno" video?

Akansha has given the internet a new video to go gaga over. In the video, Alia joins her best friend in trying new filters while they sing "Mujhe Maaf Karna" from the hit 90s movie, Biwi No. 1. The two are seen enjoying the videos on a lazy afternoon. Akansha shared the video with some heartwarming words for Alia. She wrote, "my love my life my angel my baby my heart and soul, apple of my eye and the twinkle of my star" with a birthday cake and a few star emojis.

On the work front, Alia has been the talk of the town this awards season courtesy her role in Gully Boy. The actress has been taking home numerous awards for her role in the Zoya Akhtar directorial. As for future projects, the actress is preparing for the release of Brahmastra and Sadak 2. The actress stars opposite her beau in the Ayan Mukherji directorial while she reunites with Aditya Roy Kapur for Mahesh Bhatt's directorial film.

