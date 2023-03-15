Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Here’s how newly-married Sidharth Malhotra wished her

Alia Bhatt has turned a year older, and is celebrating her 30th birthday today. Wishes for the actress have been pouring in on social media from her fans, friends, family members and colleagues. Neetu Kapoor had an adorable wish for her ‘bahuraani’ Alia, while Kareena Kapoor Khan showered love on her and called her the ‘best actress’. Now, Sidharth Malhotra has also penned a wish for birthday girl Alia Bhatt, while sharing a still from their film Kapoor and Sons.

Sidharth Malhotra wishes Alia Bhatt on her 30th birthday

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt made their Bollywood debuts together in Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student Of The Year. They also shared screen space in the 2016 film Kapoor and Sons, directed by Shakun Batra. Now, to wish Alia on her 30th birthday, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story, and shared a still of him and Alia from the music video of the hit song Kar Gayi Chul from Kapoor and Sons. Sidharth’s birthday wish for Alia was short and sweet. He wrote, “Happy birthday Alia ! Have the best year ahead Big love and hug @aliaabhatt.” Take a look at the Instagram story below.

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have both come a long way in their careers since making their debut with Student Of The Year. Sidharth, who recently tied the knot with Kiara Advani, will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ upcoming film Yodha, and Rohit Shetty’s series Indian Police Force.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Apart from this, she will make her Hollywood debut with The Heart Of Stone.

