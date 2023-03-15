Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Imtiaz Ali to SS Rajamouli- 7 directors we’d love to see her collaborate with again

Since her debut with Student of the Year in 2012, Alia Bhatt has come a long way in her career. Over the years, she has earned a reputation for being one of the most versatile and talented actresses in Bollywood. She has won the hearts of cine-goers with her screen presence and alluring acting performances. All of this makes her a bankable actor for filmmakers who want to cast her in their movies. In her career of over ten years, Alia Bhatt has worked with many prolific directors with whom she has delivered some box office hits.

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 30th birthday today, and on this occasion, let’s take a look at 7 directors we would love to see her collaborate with again!

1. Imtiaz Ali

Highway, starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda, was one of Imtiaz Ali's best works. Playing the role of an abducted woman, Alia was lauded for her portrayal of such a complex character and also went on to win Best Actress (critics) at the 60th Filmfare awards. Imtiaz Ali brought the best out of Alia Bhatt, and it would be amazing to see them collaborate on another project once again.

2. Sanjay Leela Bhansali

It is a dream of many actors in the film industry to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's project. The dreamy set designs merged with compelling stories, make an SLB film stand out. When Alia got a chance to work with Sanjay in Gangubai Kathiawadi, she turned it into one of her most unforgettable performances. Alia’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi earned her a lot of praise and awards, and the actress has herself expressed that she would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again.

3. S.S Rajamouli

Alia Bhatt left her mark with her role as Sita in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR. With the film gaining international acclaim in recent times, Alia's role in the movie has also gained applause. It wouldn’t be wrong to assume that if Alia were to work with SS Rajamouli again, it will surely make the headlines.

4. Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde directed Dear Zindagi, starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. The combination of Gauri Shinde’s authentic storytelling and Alia’s performance worked wonders and won hearts. By Alia’s own admission, she can’t wait to work with Gauri Shinde again. In an old interview with Filmfare, Alia said, “Her (Gauri Shinde’s) writing is beautiful. Every word in the film is written by her personally and that comes from her way of thinking. I keep telling her I can’t wait to work with her again.”

5. Karan Johar

KJo was the one who gave Alia Bhatt her big break in Bollywood with Student Of The Year. He brought to the screen Alia's naturally bubbly and charismatic personality which the fans have grown to admire and love. Since her debut, she has worked in a couple of films produced by Karan Johar like Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, and Dear Zindagi. Karan Johar has directed Alia Bhatt for the second time in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

6. Zoya Akhtar

Amplifying the story of the Mumbai underground rap scene, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy struck a chord with the nation. Alia Bhatt brought to life Safeena Firdausi, a strong female character, who plays a pivotal role in the movie. Alia left no stone unturned in doing justice with her character. Alia Bhatt will play one of the three leads in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, and needless to say, we are super-excited about this collaboration.

7. Meghna Gulzar

Alia Bhatt’s role as Sehmat in Meghna Gulzar’s 2018 film Raazi is hands down, one of her more memorable performances. The role fetched her a lot of praise, and a number of awards for the best actress. Meghna Gulzar is yet another director we would love to see Alia Bhatt collaborate with again!

