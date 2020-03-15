Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday pour love for the birthday girl

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After Bollywood actors, Bollywood beauties like Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday have also poured love and wishes for Alia Bhatt on social media.

rings in her 27th birthday today and her fans cannot keep calm. The actress celebrated her birthday with her friends and family and was spotted cutting two birthday cakes at her birthday party. Social media is flooded with wishes for the actress. After mom Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, half-sister Pooja Bhatt and best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Bollywood actors and Vicky Kaushal have also showered wishes for the birthday girl on Instagram by posting adorable pictures.

After Bollywood actors, Bollywood beauties like , and Ananya Panday have also poured love and wishes for the actress on social media. Katrina has wished Alia with a motivational throwback video, where the birthday girl is seen doing lunges at the gym while Kat is guiding her. On the other hand, Anushka shared a stunning picture of Alia in a pink gown and wrote, "Happy Birthday to this bundle of talent and beauty." The Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya shared a cute picture with Alia where the two are hugging each other and wrote, "Happy happy bday to my favourite!! Hope it's filled with loads of love, cake and cuddles." with a heart emoji. She further added, "Also we need new pictures together."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with and Amitabh Bachchan, 's Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, , Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Check out Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday and Anushka Sharma's wish for Alia Bhatt here:

