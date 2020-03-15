Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Photos of the actress with her pet cats which are totally pawdorable

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Today, as Alia Bhatt rings on her 27th birthday, we would like to show some pawdorable pictures of the actress with her pet cats Eddie and Ka that will make you go aww!

daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan made her debut in the year 2012 in 's Student of the Year with and . Alia gained fame and popularity with her very first film and made her fans go crazy with her cute looks. She went on to establish herself as an actor in Highway, 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and much more. The actresses acting chops were applauded and praised by all especially for her role in Imtiaz Ali's Highway.

Alia won three Best Actress awards for playing a Bihari migrant in the crime drama Udta Punjab which was released in the year 2016. Not only acting, but Alia has also even established herself in singing and has sung songs like Samjhawan Unplugged, Ikk Kudi, Love You Zindagi and others. She has even sung in many stage shows and concert tours. The actress has also launched her own line of clothing and handbags and is the founder of the ecological initiative.

Besides acting and singing, Alia is fond of her pet cats Eddie and Ka. Alia has now and then showed love for pets especially cats through her Instagram posts. Her pet cat Eddie is a white coloured cute Persian cat whereas Ka is a brown coloured adorable Persian cat. In many of her interviews, Alia has said that she is a cat person and loves cats.

Today, as Alia Bhatt rings on her 27th birthday, we at Pinkvilla would like to show some pawdorable pictures of the actress with her pet cats Eddie and Ka that will make you go aww!

1. The Ki & Ka selfie:

2. Her heart & soul:

3. Best birthday gift:

4. Her baby:

5. Her best bud:

6. Let's pose for a selfie:

7. The humour post:

8. Mother of a cat:

9. Say cheese:

10. Show me your pout:

11. Like mother like a cat:

Pinkvilla wishes Alia Bhatt a very happy birthday!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More