Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi call her an ‘inspiration’; Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘superstar’

Alia Bhatt has turned a year wiser today and she is celebrating her special day with her family. The actress entered the entertainment industry with the 2012 film Student of the Year and since then, she has never looked back. She enjoys a massive fan following too. Her fans, family and other Bollywood celebrities have poured in sweet wishes on her birthday. To join the bandwagon, actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor also wished her on social media.

Taking to the story section of Instagram, Sara posted a photo of Alia Bhatt and called her an inspiration. She wrote, “Happiest Birthday @aliaabhatt. You’re truly the inspirational actor and the brightest star we have. So, keep shining and inspiring all of us!” Similarly, Janhvi wrote, “Thank you for continuously blowing us away with the magic you create on screen. For being such a big inspiration to me and million other people.”

See Sara Alia Khan’s post here:

See Janhvi Kapoor’s post here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan with whom Alia shares a sweet bond too wished her on her special day. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Superstar @aliaabhatt” along with a red heart emoticon.

See Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post here:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra. The movie marks her first collaboration with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Ayan Mukerji revealed her first looks as Isha from the film today and it garnered a lot of praise.

ALSO READ: Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt’s first look leaves fans amazed, say ‘Can’t wait to see her’