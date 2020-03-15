Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal post a Shaandaar birthday wish for the Raazi actress

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Shahid Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal shower wishes for the adorable actress Alia Bhatt on her birthday with some cute pictures.

turns a year older today. The actress celebrated her birthday with her friends and family. The actress was spotted cutting two birthday cakes at her birthday party. Social media is flooded with wishes for the actress. After mom, Soni Razdan penned a heartfelt note and sister Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt wished the actress with an adorable post on Instagram, BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a cute video of Alia and her enacting on the song Mujhe Maaf Karna from Biwi No 1.

And now, her Udta Punjab and Shaandaar co-star has wished the actress on her birthday with a lovey-dovey picture. In the monochrome picture shared on Shahid's Instagram story, we can see Shahid in a black ganji and denim is holding hands of Alia who is looking cute in a black mini dress with a shrug. Alia who is holding balloons in her left hand is all smiles while posing for a cute picture with the Kabir Singh actor. Sharing the picture, Shahid wrote, "Happy birthday Alia Bhatt" with a balloon emoji.

Even her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal has wished the actress with an adorable picture that was taken during the promotions of the film. Alia looks stunning in a yellow Indian dress and Vicky is seen pointing towards Alia who is laughing with her heart out. Sharing the pic, Vicky wrote, "Happy Birthday Girl!! Keep shining and slaying always! Have a graet one." with a hug emoji.

Check out Shahid Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's wish for Alia Bhatt here:

For the uninitiated, Shaandaar was directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. The film which was released on 22 October 2015 did not fare well at the box office whereas Udta Punjab, which is directed by Abhishek Chaubey was loved and appreciated by all. Alia and Shahid's performance in the film was praised by all. The movie released on 17 June 2016.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with and Amitabh Bachchan, 's Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, , Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

