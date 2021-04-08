Happy Birthday Amit Trivedi: Iktara to Love You Zindagi; 5 songs by music maverick to set weekend mood

As singer and music composer Amit Trivedi turned a year older today, here are some of his most loved and popular numbers which are everyone’s forever favourites.

Music is not just a word, it is an emotion. In fact, music forms an important segment for any movie. After all, it not just helps the story to grow but also helps the audience feel connected with the movie. From the background score to the songs, every bit of music in a movie plays a key role in establishing a connection with the audience. Interestingly, when it comes to music, Bollywood has witnessed several iconic music composers and singers over the years who have struck right chords with millions of hearts with their talent.

Amid this is one singer who can make any heart dance to his tune and even make anyone fall in love with his soulful voice. We are talking about Amit Trivedi who made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 release Aamir. However, he rose to fame with Anurag Kashyap directorial DevD and ever since then there was no looking back for him. He went on to give marvels like English Vinglish, Kai Po Che!, Queen, Dear Zindagi, Manmarziyaan, etc. So, as the ace singer turns a year older today, we bring you some of his iconic numbers.

Shubhaarambh

This track is from the 2013 released Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Trivedi and Amit Sadh starrer Kai Po Che and the music was composed by Amit Trivedi. Interestingly Amit had introduced Gujarati music in the mainstream Bollywood and it was an instant hit among the fans along with a perfect Garba track.

Ud-Daa Punjab

This is the title track of and starrer Udta Punjab. The movie happened to be a black comedy crime drama, which was helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, and had left an impressive mark on the audience. This title track was sung by Vishal Dadlani and Amit Trivedi and it had won millions of hearts.

Iktara

The romantic and soothing number from 2009 released Wake Up Sid starring and Konkona Sen Sharma, was sung by Kavita Seth, Amit Trivedi and Amitabh Bhattacharya. Composed by Amit Trivedi, this beautiful number had struck the right chord with millions of hearts and manages to take one in a different world.

Love You Zindagi

Amit Trivedi had put a magic spell on Alia Bhatt and starrer Dear Zindagi and each of its track was a massive hit among the fans. Amid this, the movie’s title track Love You Zindagi had a different charm. The song, which was sung by Amit Trivedi and Jasleen Royal, was a peppy track that will make you fall in love with your life.

Naina Da Kya Kasoor

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in the lead, Andhadhun was a black comedy crime thriller and the track Naina Da Kapoor was among the most popular songs from the movie. The song was sung and composed by Amit Trivedi and it a foot-tapping number that will make you gear up for a relaxed weekend.

Also Read: Amit Trivedi reveals he'll remember Sushant Singh Rajput through their songs, calls nepotism debate 'rubbish'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×