Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: 5 memorable films of the legendary actor with Jaya Bachchan

To anyone with even the slightest bit of knowledge of Indian cinema, the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan , would require no introduction. His stardom remains unparalleled and the fanfare for the actor transcends all generations, languages, and even international borders. Since making his debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani, the actor has amassed a devoted fan following and a filmography filled with illustrious hits and memorable acting performances. The actor turns 80 today and is still going strong as ever, which speaks volumes about his dedication to his craft.



Amitabh Bachchan has publicly attributed a lot of his success to his wife Jaya Bachchan, a veteran actor, with whom he has been married for 49 years. Not only is the duo one of the most famous power couples in the industry, but they also share captivating on-screen chemistry that is evident in the movies they did together. On the occasion of Amitabh's birthday, let’s take a look at 5 movies of the legendary actor with Jaya Bachchan that you must watch today.

Abhimaan

How can Abhimaan not be mentioned when talking about Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's most memorable performances? Abhimaan dealt with a subject matter that could be perceived ahead of its time. Amitabh and Jaya play Subir and Uma respectively, a married couple who are successful singers individually. However, the relative greater success of Uma in the industry drives a wedge between the couple and is fueled by Subir's insecurities. The plot thickens when Subir's ex Chitra comes into the picture.

Sholay

This timeless classic from 1975 is a crown jewel of the Bollywood industry which is still talked about to this day. Starring Jai and Radha respectively, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s understated love had viewers rooting for them all throughout the movie. Sholay is hands down, one of the greatest Bollywood films of all time, and you’ve got to watch it if you haven’t already!

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…

K3G is a high-stakes family drama that has all the components to keep you glued to the screen for the entirety of its run time. Though the movie was already packed with stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, the emotional impact that Jaya and Amitabh's acting brought to this movie is highly understated. Amitabh playing the role of a stubborn father was equally as good as Jaya playing a courageous and loving mother.

Mili

The movie has the power to take you on an emotional rollercoaster owing to its plotline and subject matter. Shekhar, a depressed alcoholic, falls for his happy-go-lucky neighbour Mili. When he finds out that Mili has a fatal medical condition, his life changes in an unimaginable way.

Chupke Chupke

This comedy classic has a bunch of intertwined plotlines that make up for an entertaining watch. Amitabh plays the role of Sukumar Sinha, an English literature professor, who is part of a prank orchestrated by Sulekha (Sharmila Tagore). Caught in the mix-up created by this prank is Vasudha, played by Jaya Bachchan, who ends up being Sukumar's love interest.

