Happy Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan: 7 lesser-known facts about Ganapath megastar

Amitabh Bachchan is easily one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. His acting chops, strong screen presence, towering personality, and heavy baritone voice have made him a legend of an unprecedented level. In an industry where actors don't get many roles after a certain age, Big B still dominates the industry at this age. In 1969, he made his acting debut with Khwaja Ahmed Abbas's Saat Hindustani which earned him a National Award for Best Newcomer. After appearing in several films, Bachchan finally tasted massive success in the 1970s with action films like Zanjeer and Sholay, establishing himself as the 'angry young man' of Bollywood. In 1990, he finally bagged his first National Award for Best Actor for Agneepath. He won his second and third National Awards for Black and Piku respectively. Apart from acting, Big B is also a playback singer, producer, and successful television host.

As the legendary actor celebrates his 81st birthday, here's a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Interesting facts about Amitabh Bachchan

1. Amitabh Bachchan was assigned the name of Inquilaab Srivastava at birth. However, it was later changed to Amitabh. His surname 'Bachchan' was the nom de plume of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

2. Bachchan's massive bungalow Jalsa was gifted to him by producer NC Sippy in 1982 after the success of their film Satte Pe Satta.

3. Apart from his many talents, the actor is also ambidextrous which means that he can write with both hands.

4. Before venturing into acting, Big B worked as a worker in a shipping firm in Kolkata. His first salary was Rs 500.

5. Bachchan has played more double roles than any other actor in Bollywood. He even had a triple role in the 1983 film Mahaan.

6. He was the first Asian actor to have his wax model displayed at London's famous Madame Tussauds museum.

7. One of his frequent character names has to be Vijay as the actor has played Vijay over 20 times in films.

Here's wishing the superstar a very happy birthday!



