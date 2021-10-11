Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Age ain't a barrier for Big B as he continues to rule screens and hearts

The Indian film industry has over the years witnessed several superstars over the years from Rajendra Kumar, Rajesh Khanna to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and more. Each one of them has a different style and their swag has been unmatchable. Amid these, the 1970s witnessed the arrival of Bollywood’s angry young man. We are talking about the legend Amitabh Bachchan, who made his debut with the 1969 release Saat Hindustani and is among the few celebs who managed to win a National Award with his debut performance.

In his career of over five decades, Amitabh Bachchan aka the Shahenshah of Bollywood has been a part of over 200 movies and has given several blockbusters. In fact, he has been awarded the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awards as well by the Government of India for his contributions to the arts. Clearly, Bachchan has a legacy that the nation will cherish for every. And while he is in the late seventies, the legendary actor continues to be active professionally and has been winning hearts with his spectacular performance. Interestingly, during one of his interviews, Big B had stated, “It is my wish that I will try and work till my last breath” and he continues to be an inspiration for everyone. So, as Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 79th birthday today, here’s how he defies age and proves that he is the ultimate ‘sadi ka mahanayak’.

Working despite ill health

Amitabh Bachchan has been synonymous to the dedication and hard work and he has proved it time and again. He never shies away from walking an extra mile for his professional commitments. Be it the COVID 19 pandemic, the eye surgery or any health issue, the legendary actor always bounces backs to work as soon as possible with a new zeal and enthusiasm. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan had recently made headlines after he had shared pics of himself shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 despite his injured foot. In the pics from the KBC 13 sets, it was evident that his third finger fractured. Despite his injury and the excruciating pain, Amitabh continued to shoot for the show. “The broken toe, fractured at the base and in the pain of excruciating .. the despondency of the space do never be put in plaster .. for there is no discovered method yet .. so a soft efficient job done known in common tongue as ‘buddy taping’ .. buddy, because the broken finger is given sympathy by the one next door, joined together in some unison and taped for 4-5 weeks ..” the veteran actor wrote in his blog.

Ruling TV screens

Amitabh Bachchan has been one of the most iconic stars Bollywood has witnessed and it is a treat to watch him on the big screen. In fact, he has been the king of television screens as well. He made his television debut with Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000 and continues to be the face of the show ever since. This isn’t all, he also hosted Bigg Boss season 3 in 2009 and his swag was unmatchable.

Upcoming movies and endorsements

Big B has some impressive movies in the kitty at the moment which include projects like Brahmastra, Mayday, Jhund, Good Bye and The Intern remake. And while the fans are excited about him on the screen, the legendary actor also has a lot of endorsements for popular brands.

Versatility

Amitabh Bachchan is known for his versatility and he never shies away from experimenting with his roles. While he will be seen playing an interesting role in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra, he will be seen playing the role of a professor in Jhund who motivates the street kids to form a football team. Big B will be seen playing the role of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO slum soccer in the movie. Apart from this, Bachchan will also be a part of Ajay Devgn’s drama thriller and Vikas Bahl directorial Good Bye with Rashmika Mandanna.

