Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal & others wish Big B with love

Words like a superstar, Megastar, Shehanshah of Bollywood have been used for one and only Amitabh Bachchan by his fans, friends and well wishers across the world to show their love for him. Today, on his 79th birthday, the love has been multiplied manifold and even Big B's celebrity colleagues have taken to social media to shower him with good wishes on the occasion. From Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Emraan Hashmi, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani to Manoj Bajpayee, each of the Bollywood star has wished Big B on his birthday in their own way.

Taking to his social media handles, Ajay, who will be seen with Big B in Mayday, shared an unseen photo of him with the senior star. With it, Ajay wished Mr Bachchan on his birthday. He wrote, "Sir, looking at you through a different lens taught me what being a true artiste is.Happy Birthday dear Amitji @amitabhbachchan." Rakul Preet Singh, who also is his co-star in MayDay, shared an useen selfie from the sets with him as she showered him with love. She wrote, "Happppy happpy bday sir !!wishing you abundance of joy, great health and all things beautiful Hugging faceyou are such an inspiration and I’m so grateful to get an opportunity of working with you with smiling eyes have the most amazing year @SrBachchan."

On the other hand, Manoj Bajpayee remembered how Mr Bachchan gave him the strength to chase his dreams with his work back in 70s. He wrote, "A very happy birthday to you Sir @SrBachchan whose works in 70s gave strength to me to chase my dreams of becoming an actor!! May you always stay healthy and peaceful!! No one is like you Sir!!!" Maniesh Paul shared memories from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh Bachchan as he extended warm greetings to him.

Take a look at Bollywood wishes for Mr Bachchan:

Your infectious laughter has warmed our hearts for years, Sir. Hoping for many many more years of laughter and good health to you. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan. pic.twitter.com/GSibCimsh9 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 11, 2021

Happy Birthday @SrBachchan Sir..

Will always be in absolute awe of you https://t.co/Qekjnzi7xu — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) October 11, 2021

Wish you a very Happy Birthday Sir!! @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/qf9WK6YPdO — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) October 11, 2021

Mr. Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day, and a special moment. @SrBachchan . Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @AnupamPKher , Boman sir @bomanirani and Neena mam @Neenagupta001 And for the first time with Sarika ma'am and Danny sir. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) October 11, 2021

Happy Birthday dearest @SrBachchan ji here’s wishing you health and happiness . My favouritist co star in the world ! An institution,a masterclass, in reel and real, an inspiration and a part of everyone’s life ..we love you always. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan ji pic.twitter.com/fwsRzAmmgW — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 11, 2021

Wish you good health always @SrBachchan uncle, you have been an inspiration for all that have come after you, and continue to set new benchmarks that won’t be achieved again. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan https://t.co/W9HxTuyc8W — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) October 11, 2021

Happiness health and success always @SrBachchan sir, one year younger and strongerlots of love — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) October 11, 2021

Happy birthday dearest @SrBachchan sir, here’s wishing you the best of health and happiness always. Thank you for your grace and inspiration always. Lots of love and good wishes. Love#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) October 11, 2021

Happy birthday to the real Baap of Bollywood ,

The super star @amitabhbachchan .

Bhaaji tussi hamesha khush raho te Chardikala ch raho.. pic.twitter.com/TGDcT9odnL — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 11, 2021

Nothing and No one compares to you. Happy bday to epitome of awesome, everyone’s inspiration, the greatest there will ever be!! Love you sir @amitabhbachchan

#GOAT #legend #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/OhWlN1ryzq — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) October 11, 2021

Happy Birthday to the man who inspires millions across generations. There never was and there never will be - truly the Shehenshah of Indian Cinema- G.O.A.T @SrBachchan Sir, wishing you - good health and long life. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/aUbR04sHX1 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 11, 2021

You are the magic of Hindi cinema! To have worked with you and learned from you is an experience I will cherish always. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan sir! #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan #AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/viCYTVxDii — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) October 11, 2021

HAPPY 79 !! And still blazing ahead with passion and ferocity .. Thank you sir for always inspiring me. Best wishes and have a good one !!! pic.twitter.com/byNjGtsKM6 — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) October 11, 2021

Happy birthday my handsome paapajiiiii @SrBachchan

You are truly the awesomest.. We love you! Thank you for being the most amazing human being.. We wish you all the love, health and happiness — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) October 11, 2021

Happppy happpy bday sir !!wishing you abundance of joy, great health and all things beautiful you are such an inspiration and I’m so grateful to get an opportunity of working with you have the most amazing year @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/vba28mQBXO — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 11, 2021

Sir, looking at you through a different lens taught me what being a true artiste is.

Happy Birthday dear Amitji@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/v3V5qhQO3w — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 11, 2021

A very happy birthday to you Sir @SrBachchan whose works in 70s gave strength to me to chase my dreams of becoming an actor!! May you always stay healthy and peaceful!! No one is like you Sir!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 11, 2021

Here’s wishing the happiest birthday to the legend @SrBachchan No words will ever be enough to justify how you inspire us each day sir. Have a day full of love, blessings and happiness sir. Wishing you good health and a long life #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) October 11, 2021

Happy birthday to our @SrBachchan ji !!! Koi fark nahi agar aap ho 60, na 70 na 80 , aap ho hamare superstar hamesha ji ! #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan ji https://t.co/NIO1LFolm9 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) October 11, 2021

My phone collected some of my memories with @SrBachchan and presented itself this morning. My heart is filled with joy looking back at these images. Thankful to God for giving us Amitabh Bachchan and for giving me a chance to share moments with him. Happy Bday Sir! #OnlyLegend pic.twitter.com/tObcBiOIGM — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) October 11, 2021

Last night, fans began gathering outside Amitabh Bachchan's house to wish him on his birthday. Photos of them standing with banners outside Jalsa went viral. On the other hand, Big B also welcomed his 79th birthday in style. He shared a photo in cool attire and won the hearts of netizens. Ranveer Singh, Angad Bedi, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and others showered love on his birthday post for himself.

