Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal & others wish Big B with love



Words like a superstar, Megastar, Shehanshah of Bollywood have been used for one and only Amitabh Bachchan by his fans, friends and well wishers across the world to show their love for him. Today, on his 79th birthday, the love has been multiplied manifold and even Big B's celebrity colleagues have taken to social media to shower him with good wishes on the occasion. From Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Emraan Hashmi, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani to Manoj Bajpayee, each of the Bollywood star has wished Big B on his birthday in their own way. 

Taking to his social media handles, Ajay, who will be seen with Big B in Mayday, shared an unseen photo of him with the senior star. With it, Ajay wished Mr Bachchan on his birthday. He wrote, "Sir, looking at you through a different lens taught me what being a true artiste is.Happy Birthday dear Amitji @amitabhbachchan." Rakul Preet Singh, who also is his co-star in MayDay, shared an useen selfie from the sets with him as she showered him with love. She wrote, "Happppy happpy bday sir !!wishing you abundance of joy, great health and all things beautiful Hugging faceyou are such an inspiration and I’m so grateful to get an opportunity of working with you with smiling eyes have the most amazing year @SrBachchan."

On the other hand, Manoj Bajpayee remembered how Mr Bachchan gave him the strength to chase his dreams with his work back in 70s. He wrote, "A very happy birthday to you Sir @SrBachchan whose works in 70s gave strength to me to chase my dreams of becoming an actor!! May you always stay healthy and peaceful!! No one is like you Sir!!!" Maniesh Paul shared memories from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh Bachchan as he extended warm greetings to him. 

Take a look at Bollywood wishes for Mr Bachchan:

Last night, fans began gathering outside Amitabh Bachchan's house to wish him on his birthday. Photos of them standing with banners outside Jalsa went viral. On the other hand, Big B also welcomed his 79th birthday in style. He shared a photo in cool attire and won the hearts of netizens. Ranveer Singh, Angad Bedi, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and others showered love on his birthday post for himself. 

Also Read|Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: As Big B turns 79, fans gather outside his residence to celebrate

