Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn and others send wishes to megastar

On Amitabh Bachchan's 78th birthday, Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma and others have wished the legendary actor with special posts.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned a year older today. As the Shahenshah of Bollywood is celebrating his 78th birthday on October 11, his fans took to social media and wished the star. As wishes poured in, Big B took to his social media handle to thanks his fans. He wrote, “Your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more ...” Several Bollywood celebrities joined fans in wishing the legendary actor.

shared a picture of him with Bachchan and wrote, “Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead @SrBachchan.” took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of the star and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMITABH BACHCHAN SIR…Thank you for always inspiring us. We are blessed to have witnessed some of your finest performances. You are truly a legend.”

Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/joqUulMPUy — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 11, 2020

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the legend and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMITABH BACHCHAN SIR…Thank you for always inspiring us. We are blessed to have witnessed some of your finest performances. You are truly a legend.”

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal, Siddhant Chaturvedi and 's birthday wishes for Big B here:

R Madhavan's birthday wish reads, “A Legend, an inspiration, an institution unto himself, the one man whose feet I want to touch every time I meet him but he always engulfs me in the biggest warmest hug. Gods bless you with a long healthy and a Happy life AMITJI. I will spend my life trying to emulate you. @amitabhbachchan HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR.”

Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently worked with Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo, penned a beautiful note in Hindi for the veteran actor. His post read, “Happy birthday, Amitabh ji. I had a dream since childhood to work with you one day, and that dream came true so let’s call that a blessing. Your contribution to this industry is priceless. We all will be thankful to you,”

Renuka Shahane’s tweet read as, “Wishing the living legend @SrBachchan sir a very happy & healthy birthday. Thank you for being an inspiration like no other.”

Amrita Rao posted, “There is something called the Bachchan Hangover !! Besides the Silver screen becomes Golden in thy presence @SrBachchan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan.”

Pinkvilla wishes Bachchan Sir a great birthday!

