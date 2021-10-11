Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: As Big B turns 79, fans gather outside his residence to celebrate

Bollywood’s Shehenshah, Amitabh Bachchan has clocked in another year today, on the 11 of October, 2021. Over his glorious and exemplary career in showbiz, the actor has earned millions of fans from all over the globe. And what better occasion than his birthday for fans to shower love and blessings on the actor? As such, ahead of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, many fans gathered outside his residence Jalsa, to celebrate the actor on his special day.

Not only fans, looks like Big B himself is equally excited about his birthday. A few moments back, the Deewar actor posted a collage of pictures on his social media space. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture where he can be seen donning a chic and casual outfit in style. The actor is seen clad in grey-ish jacket, and charcoal trousers. But what stole the limelight was his neon green sneakers, which he rocked and how! He also carried two sling bags with him. Sharing the pictures, Amitabh wrote, “…walking into the 80th..” Fans and people from the entertainment industry showered the legendary actor with warm birthday wishes in the comments.

Here is a glimpse of fans waiting outside Jalsa for Amitabh Bachchan:

Mumbai: Fans gather outside veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence Jalsa to celebrate as he turns 79 today. pic.twitter.com/X20vVszN1x — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021

On the work front, Big B has a slew of exciting films lined up. This list includes films like Brahmastra, Mayday, Jhund, Goodbye, and Oonchai. Currently, Amitabh Bachchan graces the television screens every week, as he hosts the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

We wish Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthday!

