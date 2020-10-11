Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Brahmastra, Chehre, Jhund; Why his upcoming films call for double celebration

Today, on October 11, 2020, as legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 78th birthday, we rounded up a list of his forthcoming projects that has got movie-goers excited. Take a dekko!

Today, the ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, celebrates his 78th birthday, and while fans miss gathering outside his bungalow in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the actor due to the pandemic, they are leaving no stone unturned to shower truckloads of love, on the actor. Right at midnight, #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan started trending on Twitter, and Bollywood actors, too, took to social media to wish the superstar.

Now as Mr. Bachchan cuts his midnight cakes and, celebrates the day with wife , Abhishek Bachchan, and granddaughter , we decided to celebrate the day by well, NOT revisiting his old films but looking at his forthcoming projects that has everyone pumped. Every Bollywood lover has his/her own favourite Amitabh Bachchan favourite film, and while some love Piku, Black or, Mohabbatein, others can watch his movies on loop. And today, as he celebrates his birthday, we run a countdown to his forthcoming movies. Take a dekko!

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Tera Yaar Hoon Main is an upcoming bilingual film that will mark Big B’s Tamil debut. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, and SJ Suryah, the film is directed by T Tamilvanan.

Brahmastra

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra starring , , Amitabh Bachchan is an action fantasy film and the film was essentially shot in Bulgaria, Varanasi, Manali and Mumbai. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had shared photos from the sets of the film and alongside the photo, he wrote, “work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites .. I need 4 of those (chair emojis) to keep up with his enormous talent .. !!”

Jhund

Jhund will see Amitabh Bachchan play the role of a football coach. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, Jhund is touted to be a biopic on football coach Vijay Barse, who founded an NGO, Slum Soccers, which helps slum kids learn the sport.

Prabhas 21

Amitabh Bachchan has joined and Prabhas in Prabhas 21 and the film is said to be a futuristic sci-fi thriller set against the backdrop of an imaginary World War 3. While the film is expected to go on floors in November, the film will be shot in Telugu and dubbed into other regional and international languages.

Chehre

Chehra is an upcoming mystery thriller directed by Rumi Jaffery and the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. In the film, Big B plays the role of a lawyer and although the film was expected to hit the screens in July 2020, however, due to the pandemic, the film’s release was delayed.

