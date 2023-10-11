Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Sidharth Malhotra and others shower love on megastar

Amitabh Bachchan turns 81 years old today. The megastar enjoys a career like no one else in the industry and is respected by everyone from across the board. So on this special occasion, several celebrities including Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, and Sidharth Malhotra took to their social media to wish the megastar of Bollywood.

Several celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

On October 11th, Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older and several Bollywood bigwigs took to social media to extend their wishes. Ajay Devgn shared a picture of himself with Big and wrote: "Working with you is just as fun as it looks in the picture. Happy birthday, Amit Ji! Wishing you love, health, and happiness."

Kajol took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with Big B and wish him. She wrote: "A very happy birthday to the one and only Shahenshah"

Vicky Kaushal also shared a picture with the megastar to wish him happy birthday, calling him the 'one and only.'

Sidharth Malhotra also wished Bachchan, penning: "Thank you for your legacy and encouragement every day. Big love and respect."

Arjun Kapoor wished the actor by reciting one of his most popular lines. He wrote: "Aap jahan khade ho jaate ho, line wahi se shuru hoti hai! Happy birthday to the legend!"

Other celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi, and Saira Banu also extended their wish to Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan work front

Big B is currently busy hosting the popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen in a special appearance in R. Balki's sports drama Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. His last full-fledged role was in Sooraj Barjatya's adventure drama Uunchai. He will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's dystopian action thriller Ganapath. The film stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles and is slated to release on October 20. Apart from this, he will also appear in the bilingual science fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD. The film is slated to release in 2024.

