Happy Birthday Amrish Puri: Fans remember the versatile actor & shower wishes on his 88th birth anniversary

Happy Birthday Amrish Puri: Today, on the occasion of Amrish Puri's 88th birth anniversary, his fans have been showering love and wish for the late actor on Twitter by sharing pictures of him.
6009 reads Mumbai Updated: June 22, 2020 11:43 am
Amrish Puri, who was born on 22nd June 1932 is remembered for playing iconic villainous roles in Hindi cinema as well as other Indian and international film industries. He is most remembered for his role as Mogambo in Shekhar Kapur's Hindi film Mr. India which was released in the year 1987. Amrish Puri acted in more than 450 films between 1967 and 2005. The late actor is also known to international audiences for his roles as Khan in Richard Attenborough's Gandhi which released in the year 1982 and as the main antagonist Mola Ram in Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom which released in the year 1984. Our beloved Mogambo was last seen in the year 2005 in Kisna: The Warrior Poet. 

Today, on the occasion of his 88th birth anniversary, Amrish Puri's fans have been showering love and wish for the late actor on Twitter. Sharing two pictures of Amrish Puri, a fan tweeted, "#AmrishPuri remembering the great villian of bollywood but not in real life amrish puri sir on his birthday anniversary.he has acted in more than 400+ films in his 35 years of career. one of the my favourite line by amrish sir - जा सिमरन जा जी ले अपनी जिंदगी।" Sharing his look from Mr. India, a fan tweeted, "Celebrating 88th birthday of the iconic villain of the Bollywood industry Late Amrish puri. Acting and character both are irreplaceable. #MogamboKhushHuwa #AmrishPuri."

For the uninitiated, on 12th January 2005, Amrish Puri bid adieu to the world. He was suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare kind of blood cancer and had undergone brain surgery for his condition after he was admitted to the Hinduja hospital on 27 December 2004. His condition required frequent removal of the blood accumulated in the cerebral region of the brain and after some time he slipped into a coma shortly before his death around 7:30 a.m.

Check out the tweets here:

