Happy Birthday Amrish Puri: Mogambo to Chaudhary Baldev Singh, remembering 5 iconic roles of legendary actor

Legendary Amrish Puri was born on June 22, 1932, and today marks his 90th birth anniversary. He needs no introduction as his amazing work in cinema is enough for it. Amrish Puri acted in more than 450 films between 1967 and 2005. For the uninitiated, on 12th January 2005, Amrish Puri bid adieu to the world. He was suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare kind of blood cancer and had undergone brain surgery for his condition after he was admitted to the Hinduja hospital on 27 December 2004.

Amrish Puri is most remembered for his role as Mogambo in Shekhar Kapur's Hindi film Mr. India which was released in the year 1987. The late actor is also known to international audiences for his roles as Khan in Richard Attenborough's Gandhi which released in the year 1982 and as the main antagonist Mola Ram in Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom which released in the year 1984. Our beloved Mogambo was last seen in the year 2005 in Kisna: The Warrior Poet. So, today, on the occasion of his birthday, let's have a look at some of his best roles.

Let's remember the legendary actor with 5 of his iconic roles:

1. Mogambo in Mr. India

'Mogambo Khush Hua' - If you remember this iconic line from the 1987 film Mr. India, you are welcome to the 'Amrish Puri fan club'. He made Mogambo one of the most memorable villains of all time. The actor had received much appreciation from critics and audiences for his portrayal of Mogambo.

2. Chaudhary Baldev Singh in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Amrish Puri had blown everyone's mind with his portrayal of Chaudhary Baldev Singh aka Bauji in 1995 film DDLJ. The actor played the role of a strict Indian father who was against the love of his daughter initially but agrees to let her go in the end. This epic line - 'Ja Simran Ja Jee Le Apni Zindagi', is part of our regular life today (no pun intended).

3. Durjan Singh in Karan Arjun

The actor essayed the villainous role of Durjan Singh in the 1995 film Karan Arjun. The film has several classic Puri moments and one of the most memorable was the song 'Mujhko ranaji maaf karna'.

4. Ashraf Ali in Gadar-Ek Prem Katha

You know an actor is wonderful when they make you hate the negative character and a similar thing happened when Puri played the role of Ashraf Ali in the 2001 film Gadar-Ek Prem Katha. His dialogue from the film 'Itne Tukde Karunga Ki Tu Pehchana Nahin Jayega' gained much popularity later.

5. Balraj Chauhan in Nayak: The Real Hero

He played the role of a corrupt minister in the 2001 film Nayak: The Real Hero. He added his own charm to this negative character and created magic on the screen. Puri's Balraj Chauhan was one of the best highlights of the film.

Amrish Puri will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the films and he will always remain in our hearts.

