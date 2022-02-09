Happy Birthday Amrita Singh: Betaab to 2 States, 5 films that celebrate her talent and leave you impressed

If Sara Ali Khan is ruling the silver screen today, then there was a time when her mother Amrita Singh was the queen of hearts. With her pretty face and infectious smile, the actress was the dream girl of many. But, she was not just a pretty face! In fact, the actress gave several hit films including her debut film that went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of that time. Today on her birthday, we bring to you a list of her 5 films that we implore you to watch.

Betaab

Debut films of any actor are always very special for them and if the debut has done so well then how can fans ever forget it? Well, Amrita Singh’s debut with Betaab opposite Sunny Deol can be termed as one of the many successful debuts of Bollywood stars. The actress played the classic rich spoilt brat who made way into our hearts with her looks. She looked overwhelmingly fresh in the movie and this film went on to become so popular that in Kashmir (Where the movie was shot) there is a tourist spot named Betaab valley. Have you been there?

Chameli Ki Shaadi

Chameli Ki Shaadi is one of the cult movies of Bolywood. Starring Amrita Singh and Anil Kapoor, it still is remembered by all the movie lovers. With this film, Amrita proved that there is much more to her than just a pretty face. She played the school-going titular character of Basu Chatterjee's comic classic.

Aaina

When fans start hating you because you played the negative character on the silver screen so well, it means you have done your part right. Amrita Singh became the baddie after she played the selfish and suicidal big sister of an innocent Juhi Chawla in Aaina which also starred Jackie Shroff. She was so bad that she was good. No wonder she walked away with all the accolades and Best Supporting Actress trophy from Filmfare.

Hindi Medium

There are several reasons for you to go watch this film again and again. Be it Irrfan Khan’s acting or the storyline, everything fell perfectly for the film. But one of the reasons to revisit this film would undoubtedly be Amrita Singh’s performance. She conveys the face of hypocrisy with chilling conviction in the role of an intimidating school principal of an elite school.

2 States

If Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry was the soul of this film then Amrita Singh as the typical Punjabi mother was the backbone. As Arjun rightly says in this movie that ‘Punjabi mother-in-law se khatarnak kuch bhi nahi hota is duniya mein’ and Amrita leaves no stone unturned in painting her as a perennially prejudiced and peeved picture of pain in the neck.