Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: 5 songs of the actress that can be party anthems

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors among the newbies in the tinsel town of B’Town. She made her acting debut in 2019 with Student of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ever since then, she has been constantly a part of the limelight. Ananya has only featured in a few movies in her three years in showbiz. However, she has successfully made a place for herself in the big and glamorous world of Bollywood. To add to that, the young actress has featured quite a few chartbusters that can instantly lift up the mood and energy. Today, on the 30th of October, Ananya turned a year older. This makes it the perfect time to look at a few of her songs that can be the perfect party anthems.

Ananya Panday’s party anthems The Jawaani Song: Student of The Year 2 The Jawaani Song from Student of The Year 2 featured Ananya along with Tiger, Tara, and Aditya Seal. It’s the perfect blend of old and new with lyrics from the song titled Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani from the movie Jawaani Deewani. The high-energetic beats and viral hook steps make it a perfect party song. It retains the evergreen vocals of Kishore Kumar along with Vishal Dadlani, and Payal dev.

Dilli Mumbai Di Kudiyaan: Student of The Year 2 Another hit from the Student of The Year 2 album is Dilli Mumbai Di Kudiyaan. This light-hearted dance number is perfect for those times when you are out with your friends and just want to vibe to some high-energy beats of filmy songs. It’s crooned by Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev, and Dev Negi. Ananya, Tara, and Tiger showcase their best desi moves in this song.

Aafat – Liger Aafat became a chartbuster as soon as it released a few months back. The song is from the recently released pan-India movie Liger where the birthday girl Ananya co-starred with the south superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The song is crooned by Rashmi Virag, Tanishk Bagchi, and Zahrah S Khan. Moreover, the hook step became a viral trend on social media in no time.

Akdi Pakdi – Liger Another party anthem from Liger is definitely Akdi Pakdi. The chorus is fast-paced and even though it might take you a hot minute to remember the lyrics, it for sure is a banger nonetheless.

Coka 2.0 – Liger Ananya and Vijay take it away with Coka 2.0! Liger is full of party songs and Coka 2.0 is another such song on the list. The actors also look quite striking in their traditional attire. The music for the song is by Lijo George, DJ Chetas, while the Hindi version is crooned by Lisa Mishra and Sukhe.

Team Pinkvilla wishes Ananya Panday a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao reunite on Stree 2 in 2023; Varun Dhawan to join in as Bhediya