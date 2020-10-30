Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Karisma Kapoor & more pour the star with wishes

Host of bollywood celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Karisma Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar among others wished Ananya Panday on her birthday. The stars took to Instagram to wish the actress.

Today, as Ananya Panday celebrates her 22nd birthday, her friends from the film industry are sending their heartfelt birthday wishes. On her special day, the star kid has received a birthday shout out from her bollywood friends. From Bollywood’s Mastani to Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrities made sure Ananya’s 22nd birthday was a memorable one. To begin with, Dabangg girl Sonakshi posted a stunning picture of herself with Ananya on her Instagram story. While wishing Ananya, Karisma Kapoor shared a picture wherein she can be seen posing with the birthday girl and .

Ananya’s Pati Patni Aur Woh co-actor Bhumi Pednekar too wished the actress. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Anu @ananyapanday". Athiya Shetty, on the other hand, shared a beautiful photo of Chunky Panday’s daughter, writing, “happy happy birthday anieeee, may it be best.” gave the shout-out writing, "Happy BDay Happy Puppy…Always stay beautiful you cutie. Loads of Love @ananyapanday."

Later, choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan wished the star kid by sharing a throwback video wherein Ananya can be seen doing Farah daughters makeup. Alongside the video, she wrote, "Happy Birthday @ananyapanday very sweetly doing my girls makeup up last year 4 their ballet recital", followed by a heart emoticon. Also, Dia Mirza posted a picture of Ananya and wrote,"@ananyapanday Happy birthday Ananya". Aditya Seal wished the diva by sharing a still from their film Student of The Year 2 on his Instagram. He captioned the photo as, "Happy Birthday Baby Girl. You deserve the world and you are getting it @ananya panday" followed by a heart emoticon. While sharing a black and white photo of Ananya, Gauahar Khan wrote, "Happy Happy Beautiful! @ananyapanday.”

Check out the posts here:

Credits :Instagram

