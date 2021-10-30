Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Goofing around to baking together, 5 pics that prove she’s a doting elder sister

Ananya Panday is one of the actresses in Bollywood who doesn’t need an introduction. The young star, who made her debut with the 2019 release Student of The Year 2, might be just three movies old in the industry, but she has successfully managed to carve a niche for herself in the B-Town. Ananya has won millions of hearts not just with her stunning looks but also with her acting skills. Besides, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress is also quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following there.

While Ananya often treat fans with her beautiful pics and movie announcements, she is also seen posting adorable pictures with her family members. Interestingly, Ananya has not just been a good daughter to her parents, she has also been a doting elder sister to Rysa Panday. She is often seen posting love filled pics with her baby sister giving a glimpse of their happy moments. As Ananya Panday is turning a year older today, we bring you 5 of her adorable pics with Rysa that speak volumes about their unconditional love.

Welcome with a kiss

Having a sibling is the biggest blessing and Ananya is often seen showering love on her baby sister. She had shared a beautiful video of herself wherein she was seen welcoming her baby sister with a kiss soon after her birth. Dressed in a purple T-shirt, Ananya looked adorable and was ecstatic to become her sister.