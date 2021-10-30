Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Goofing around to baking together, 5 pics that prove she’s a doting elder sister
Ananya Panday is one of the actresses in Bollywood who doesn’t need an introduction. The young star, who made her debut with the 2019 release Student of The Year 2, might be just three movies old in the industry, but she has successfully managed to carve a niche for herself in the B-Town. Ananya has won millions of hearts not just with her stunning looks but also with her acting skills. Besides, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress is also quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following there.
While Ananya often treat fans with her beautiful pics and movie announcements, she is also seen posting adorable pictures with her family members. Interestingly, Ananya has not just been a good daughter to her parents, she has also been a doting elder sister to Rysa Panday. She is often seen posting love filled pics with her baby sister giving a glimpse of their happy moments. As Ananya Panday is turning a year older today, we bring you 5 of her adorable pics with Rysa that speak volumes about their unconditional love.
Welcome with a kiss
Having a sibling is the biggest blessing and Ananya is often seen showering love on her baby sister. She had shared a beautiful video of herself wherein she was seen welcoming her baby sister with a kiss soon after her birth. Dressed in a purple T-shirt, Ananya looked adorable and was ecstatic to become her sister.
Sisters love to share their style statements and Ananya and Rysa are no different. In a throwback picture shared by Bhavana Pandey, Ananya and Rysa looked adorable as they twinned in red. The pic was clicked during Ananya’s teenage years wherein she was seen wearing a beautiful red dress and flaunted her long wavy hair as she posed with her mother Bhavana and sister Rysa.
Goofing around
Having a sibling is not just all smiles always but they also have their share of annoying moments. And just like every sibling pair, Ananya and Rysa are often seen goofing around and poking each other. In one of the posts, the Khaali Peeli actress shared several goofy pics from their fun moments. Ananya had captioned it as, “Literally any picture Rys and I have together”.
Having her back
Lockdown memories
The COVID-19 lockdown had got us cooped in our houses. Interestingly, Ananya made the most of her time at home and was seen spending time with her baby sister. The Liger actress was seen baking cookies with Rysa and had a good time together. Ananya captioned it as, “we baked cookies!! (and by “we” I mean @rysapanday baked cookies -I just danced around the kitchen and ate chocolate chips)”.
Also Read: 7 Times Ananya Panday showed us how to wear white shorts on a natty rotation