Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif & others shower love on the star

It is Ananya Panday’s birthday today and the actress has been showered with immense love on her special day. The actress, who made her debut with Student of The Year 2, enjoys a massive fan following across the world and on her special day, the social media is abuzz with best wishes for Ananya. Not just her fans, but her family and friends have also taken to the respective social media handles to shower birthday love on the Khaali Peeli actress.

Taking to the Instagram handle, Bhavana Pandey shared beautiful throwback pictures of the actress and wrote, “WE LOVE YOU !!!!!!!!! Happy Birthday my most gorgeous girl !!!! You are Beautiful Inside Out !!!!!”. Ekta Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Maheep Kapoor, etc also took to the comment section to drop hearts for the birthday girl. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan shared a collage of her pics with Ananya. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday @ananyapanday. Wishing you all the love, luck, happiness, success and laughter. Big hug and lots of love” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at celeb wishes for Ananya Panday:

Earlier, Ananya Panday’s rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter also shared a beautiful post for her. Taking to his Instagram account, Ishaan shared two stunning pics of Ananya leaving us in awe of her beauty and panache. In the caption, Ishaan wished her strength and love in her life. He wrote, “Happy cake day Annie Panini. May the truth, strength and love always be with you” along with a heart emoticon.