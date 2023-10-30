Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and others share heartfelt wishes

Ananya Panday, the Bollywood actress last seen in the comedy drama Dream Girl 2, is ringing in her 25th birthday today. The joyous occasion has brought forth a flood of love and wishes from not just her family but also her friends and colleagues in the film industry. Heartfelt messages from the likes of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and others have added to the celebratory atmosphere.

Birthday wishes poured in for Ananya Panday from many Bollywood celebrities. Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of Ananya with the caption, “Happy birthday @ananyapanday! Big love and hug.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Happy to the loveliest and most stunning… Ananya, tons of love and hugs.”

Kiara Advani added her warm wishes, writing, “Happy Happy Birthday, you beautiful girl! Have the bestest day and year ahead.”

Sara Ali Khan wished Ananya the ‘happiest birthday’ and shared a collage of their pictures on her Stories with the message: “Thank you for always being honest, real and truly there whenever I call you for anything. You’re one of the coolest, most fun and warmest people I know! Always stay like this and keep shining brighter and brighter.”

Ananya's Dream Girl 2 co-star Ayushmann Khurrana joined the chorus of birthday greetings, sending his wishes to the birthday girl.

Karisma Kapoor shared a selfie with Ananya and wrote, “Happy birthday my doll.”

Athiya Shetty wished, “Happy birthday, beautiful girl! Wishing you so much love and happiness @ananyapanday.”

Posting a series of throwback pictures with his beloved daughter, Ananya’s father Chunky Panday wrote, “Happy Happy Happy Silver Jubilee my Darling Ann Love you Forever.”

Meanwhile, Ananya is making her 25th birthday truly special with a getaway in the Maldives. She shared a glimpse of her beautiful morning and a delicious birthday breakfast from the scenic destination. She is seemingly enjoying the vacation with her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, as the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport yesterday. Ananya had also indulged in a pre-birthday celebration with cake-cutting alongside friends in the city.

