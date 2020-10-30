  1. Home
Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Quirky captions by the starlet that prove her sense of humour is on point

Ananya Panday celebrates her 22nd birthday on October 30, 2020. Meanwhile, have a look at some of her quirkiest captions on Instagram.
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: October 30, 2020 01:18 am
It’s been a year since Ananya Panday made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. The audience loved her performance as Shreya Randhawa in the Punit Malhotra directorial. Just when we thought we are done appreciating the newbie of B-town, she surprised us once again with a spectacular performance in Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya has once again won accolades post her stint in Khaali Peeli.

Apart from her acting skills and utter beauty, the starlet often grabs attention owing to her social media posts. If you ask us why, we may as well point towards the quirky and at times, humorous captions that the SOTY 2 actress uses while sharing posts on her handle. Today, as Ananya Panday celebrates her 22ndbirthday, we look back at some of the quirkiest captions added by her on her personal handle that are worth a read! 

Check them out below:

1. Only my reflection has been going out

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

only my reflection has been going out 

A post shared by Ananya  (ananyapanday) on

2. All dressed up to go out and sit in my living room 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

all dressed up to go out and sit in my living room  #QuarantineMood #SelfIsolation #StayHome #StaySafe 

A post shared by Ananya  (ananyapanday) on

3. Kinda shady, but always a lady 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

kinda shady, but always a lady  (PS. my captions are not getting better in 2020 ) #NewYear #SameMe

A post shared by Ananya  (ananyapanday) on

4. My face when u say you haven’t watched Pati Patni aur Woh yet

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

my face when u say you haven’t watched Pati Patni aur Woh yet  go watch now now NOW!! 

A post shared by Ananya  (ananyapanday) on

5. Unlike mangoes I hope I’ll always be in season

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

unlike mangoes I hope I’ll always be in season for Dance Plus 5 #PatiPatniAurWoh #6thDecember #4DaysToGo

A post shared by Ananya  (ananyapanday) on

6. I wish I could tell you what I was laughing about, but I won't 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I wish I could tell u what I was laughing about  but I won’t 

A post shared by Ananya  (ananyapanday) on

7. I like hashtags cause they look like waffles 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I like hashtags cause they look like waffles #waffle # # # 

A post shared by Ananya  (ananyapanday) on

Meanwhile, after doing Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter, Ananya is currently gearing up for her next project in which she will be collaborating with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The yet-to-be-titled movie has been backed by Shakun Batra and is shot in the exotic location of Goa. Apart from that, she will team up with Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda for a movie that is tentatively titled Fighter helmed by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh.

We send our heartfelt wishes to Ananya Panday on her birthday! 

Also Read: Ananya Panday cannot stop gushing over her cute childhood PHOTOS shared by mom Bhavana ahead of her birthday

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

