Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Quirky captions by the starlet that prove her sense of humour is on point

Ananya Panday celebrates her 22nd birthday on October 30, 2020. Meanwhile, have a look at some of her quirkiest captions on Instagram.

It’s been a year since Ananya Panday made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. The audience loved her performance as Shreya Randhawa in the Punit Malhotra directorial. Just when we thought we are done appreciating the newbie of B-town, she surprised us once again with a spectacular performance in Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya has once again won accolades post her stint in Khaali Peeli.

Apart from her acting skills and utter beauty, the starlet often grabs attention owing to her social media posts. If you ask us why, we may as well point towards the quirky and at times, humorous captions that the SOTY 2 actress uses while sharing posts on her handle. Today, as Ananya Panday celebrates her 22ndbirthday, we look back at some of the quirkiest captions added by her on her personal handle that are worth a read!

Check them out below:

1. Only my reflection has been going out

2. All dressed up to go out and sit in my living room

3. Kinda shady, but always a lady

4. My face when u say you haven’t watched Pati Patni aur Woh yet

5. Unlike mangoes I hope I’ll always be in season

6. I wish I could tell you what I was laughing about, but I won't

7. I like hashtags cause they look like waffles

Meanwhile, after doing Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter, Ananya is currently gearing up for her next project in which she will be collaborating with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The yet-to-be-titled movie has been backed by Shakun Batra and is shot in the exotic location of Goa. Apart from that, she will team up with Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda for a movie that is tentatively titled Fighter helmed by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh.

We send our heartfelt wishes to Ananya Panday on her birthday!

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

